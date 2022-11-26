WACO – Sacred Heart’s tremendous football season ended Saturday thanks to turnovers and a dominant rushing attack.
The Tigers fell 37-21 to Shiner St. Paul at Waco Robinson in the state semifinals.
St. Paul (8-4) avenged its loss to the Tigers earlier this season and will face Lubbock Christian in the state championship game. The Cardinals are seeking their fifth-straight title.
Sacred Heart (11-2) lost two football games this year. The two teams to beat the Tigers will play for a championship next week. This is the second-straight year St. Paul ended Sacred Heart’s season.
St. Paul junior Zane Barta dominated the game with help from his offensive line. He rushed 57 times for 326 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran in three 2-point conversions, accounting for all of St. Paul’s offensive points.
On the other side of the ball, turnovers killed the Tigers. St. Paul senior Trent Brown intercepted four passes, three during normal play and one on a 2-point conversion try.
Sacred Heart’s last three drives ended in turnovers. Sacred Heart got the ball with just over 4 minutes to play at its own 45-yard line trailing 30-21 after a nice kickoff return. The Tigers couldn’t capitalize on the good field position, instead fumbling on the first play.
Although Sacred Heart eventually stopped St. Paul on the goal line on fourth down, Cardinals junior Charlie Pilat intercepted a pass on the Tigers’ first play and ran it back for a touchdown. Sacred Heart got the ball back and quickly reached Cardinal territory, but Brown made one last interception on the game’s final play.
Sacred Heart started the game well. The Tigers pinned St. Paul at its own 1-yard line after their second possession, then stuffed a run for a safety to take a 2-0 lead. The Tigers got the ball at the Cardinals’ 46 on the ensuing kickoff, then extended their lead to 9-0 after a 26-yard run up the middle by junior Ryan Swirczynski.
St. Paul scored three plays later, intercepted a pass, then scored in two plays to take a 14-9 lead, which held at halftime.
Sacred Heart led 15-14 after the third quarter thanks to a 5-yard run by freshman Clayton Bezner, but St. Paul took the lead for good three plays into the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Barta. After a successful 2-point conversion, the Cardinals led 22-15.
On the next play from scrimmage, Swirczynski broke free for Sacred Heart’s biggest play of the day, a 73-yard touchdown run where the junior simply outran the defense. The Tigers went for 2, looking to take the lead, but Brown intercepted the pass, keeping St. Paul ahead, 22-21.
St. Paul extended its lead to 30-21 with a 10-play drive with nothing but runs. Barta finished it with a 1-yard score and a 2-point conversion.
Swirczynski rushed 13 times for 125 yards and two touchdowns. Sacred Heart senior Nathan Hesse ran for 52 yards on eight carries and caught five passes for 73 yards. Bezner completed 8-of-15 passes for 95 yards.
The Tigers say goodbye to nine seniors, six of those being offensive or defensive linemen.
