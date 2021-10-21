Sacred Heart has an opportunity Friday night to earn a first-round bye in the playoffs when it takes on Weatherford Christian at Aledo Middle School.
Sacred Heart (4-3 overall, 1-0 District IV-1) took down Fort Worth Temple last week, so the Tigers would take the district’s No. 1 spot in the Division IV playoffs with a win against the Lions.
Weatherford Christian (5-2) can’t clinch its spot until it plays Temple next week, but the Lions will be looking to stay in contention for No. 1 when the Tigers come to town.
Sacred Heart coach Dale Schilling said this is the biggest game of the regular season for the Tigers.
“We’ve had this game circled all year,” Schilling said. “It’ll mean a first-round bye in the playoffs. We don’t have a rivalry with them. We haven’t played them enough yet, but I know we’ve got it circled, and (I’m sure) they’ve had it circled, also.”
All Division IV teams qualify for the postseason, but a team’s finish within its district sets up its playoff path. For District IV-1, the top team gets a first-round bye, skipping the area round and going straight to the regional round. Sacred Heart earned that spot last year and would do so again with a win Friday night.
Schilling said the bye helps get the players rested and healed up before the playoffs begin, though it can interrupt a team’s rhythm.
“The main thing is, especially going into the playoffs, is just to stay sharp and crisp,” Schilling said. “Not a lot of hitting, but make sure you continue to do all the things in a routine manner. You don’t want to get them out of their routine.”
Both teams have shown improvement this season. Neither school defeated a Division III opponent last year, but they have each collected a pair of such wins in 2021. Both teams beat Willow Park Trinity. The Tigers also defeated Fort Worth Lake Country, while the Lions upset Colleyville Covenant in overtime.
Schilling said two of the Lions’ previous games stick out to him.
“They lost to Lake Country by a score of 27-0,” Schilling said. “I was at that game. I watched it. But they beat Colleyville (Covenant) 43-42. Now, Colleyville was banged up. They didn’t have their quarterback. But you have to think, if they put 43 points on Colleyville, they’re dangerous.”
Both teams lean on the run. Weatherford Christian is led by Ezra Jackson, who averages 112.4 yards per game. Quarterback Hunter McCoy and averages 86 passing yards per game, but he also serves as the Lions’ second-leading rusher. The two have combined for 15 of the team’s 21 rushing touchdowns.
The Lions are like the Tigers in this regard. Seth Swirczynski is Sacred Heart’s top running back, while Ryan Swirczynski plays quarterback but runs often. However, while Sacred Heart uses a spread offense, Weatherford Christian runs the flex bone.
Schilling said Sacred Heart must play assignment football on defense to keep the Lions in check.
“That is so important against an option team,” Schilling said. “You get false reads a lot, so you just have to be disciplined. That’s something we’ve worked on all week. The key to the game is our defense to be disciplined.”
Kickoff in Aledo is set for 7:30 p.m.
