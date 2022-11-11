As football teams across Texas gear up to travel to neutral sites for their first-round playoff games, one Cooke County team is set for one last home game.
Sacred Heart will host district foe Weatherford Christian at 7 p.m. Friday in the first round of the TAPPS playoffs.
Sacred Heart (9-1) hosted the Lions in both teams’ district opener Sept. 23, a 20-13 Tigers win.
Weatherford Christian (7-3) will make its second trip to Muenster this season hoping for a different result than recent history has provided between these teams.
This game will be the fourth between the Tigers and Lions in two seasons. Sacred Heart beat WCS on the road in district play last season, then rolled past the Lions in the state semifinals. Whereas both games happened outside of Cooke County last season, Sacred Heart gets to host both this season.
When these teams met earlier this year, the Lions led 13-6 at halftime, and it took a fourth-quarter rally for the Tigers to prevail. WCS is balanced offensively with the run and the pass, so Sacred Heart’s defense will have to be ready for anything.
There will be a different look on the WCS sideline this time. WCS coach Stephen Cox resigned in October. Justin Tate is serving as interim head coach the rest of this season.
This will be the only intra-district first-round game in TAPPS Division IV this season. With three districts and District 1 being larger than the others, it seemed almost inevitable to have at least one. The Tigers finished second in the district having lost only to Lubbock Christian. WCS beat Lubbock Christian but lost to Dallas First Baptist and Fort Worth Temple as well as Sacred Heart to finish fifth.
The winner of this game will face Houston Northland Christian, the champion of District 3, in the next round. Northland has a bye to begin the playoffs.
