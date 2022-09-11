FRISCO – A gutsy decision in the fourth quarter Friday night helped seal a statement victory for Sacred Heart.
The Tigers beat Shiner St. Paul 30-20 in the Catholic Bowl at the Ford Center at the Star, avenging last year’s defeat in the state championship game.
Sacred Heart coach Dale Schilling said despite this being a non-district game, it was a big win for the Tigers.
“We may meet them again later on, but this is a huge confidence-builder,” Schilling said. “Had we lost, it would have been a whole lot different. This is a great confidence-builder, and we have a week off to get healed up.”
Sacred Heart (3-0) scored on its opening drive and led the rest of the night.
St. Paul (1-2) made it close late, but the Tigers held the Cardinals off with an unexpected trick play.
The Tigers led 24-20 with around three minutes to play but faced 3rd down and 16. The Cardinals had the momentum after scoring on their previous drive.
Rather than play it safe, junior quarterback Ryan Swirczynski threw a backward pass to Nathan Hesse. The senior looked down the right sideline and hurled a pass to junior Zach Hennigan, who pulled in a tough catch in coverage for a 27-yard gain and a vital first down.
Schilling said the Tigers have been practicing the play since the start of the year.
“I thought, if it’s an interception, it’s as good as a punt,” Schilling said. “Credit Nathan for sticking in and throwing it and Zach for making a whale of a catch.”
Two plays later, Swirczynski broke free on a 34-yard touchdown run to put the Tigers up 10. The Sacred Heart defense got a fourth down stop on the Cardinals’ next drive, allowing the Tigers to take a knee and clinch the win.
Swirczynski said the Tigers played more physical on defense than in last year’s game.
“We got a lot of guys who returned from last year,” Swirczynski said. “A lot of experience in that game last year, and we’re just bigger, stronger, and faster. We were waiting on this game for so long. Had so much anticipation for it. We were ready to get it done, and we did.”
Swirczynski rushed 18 times for 166 yards with three touchdowns. Gus Ganzon rushed for 28 yards and a touchdown, which came on the Tigers’ opening drive. Swirczynski rushed for two 2-point conversions and completed a pass to Ganzon for another.
The Catholic Bowl included more than this game. Before the Tigers and Cardinals played, Eunice St. Edmund (LA) beat Plano John Paul II, then Houston St. Thomas defeated Fort Worth Nolan. Friday night, all six schools gathered for Mass and dinner.
Swirczynski said between Friday’s events and playing in the Star, the Catholic Bowl was a special experience for the Tigers.
“That was really cool with all those Catholic schools (Friday) at the Mass,” Swirczynski said. “That was a pretty unique thing. Sacred Heart, we never get to play in places like this, so this was a really unique opportunity for us. We’re grateful and made the most of it.”
