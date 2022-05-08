WACO – Sacred Heart athletes won two medals Friday and Saturday at the TAPPS Class 2A track and field state championships at Waco Midways’ Panther Stadium.
Tigerette senior Emily Flusche won the state silver medal in girls’ shot put with a throw of 34-7, seven inches farther than she threw at regionals. Sophia Grinstead of Bulverde Bracken Christian won gold.
Tiger sophomore Ryan Swirczynski won the bronze medal in the boys’ 100-meter dash. He ran it in 11.22 seconds, 0.10 seconds behind second place. Charlie Lee-Alliston of Abilene Christian won the title.
Nathan Hesse, a junior, finished fourth in the boys’ long jump at 19-4 1/2, coming 1 3/4 inches short of third place. Raphfel Moss from Galveston O’Connell College Prep finished first.
Swirczynski also ran the boys’ 400-meter dash, placing seventh with a time of 54.96. Isabella Walterscheid did the same in the girls’ 400 with a time of 1:07.69. Luke Sprouse placed eighth in the boys’ discus with a mark of 102-08.
The Sacred Heart boys finished 14th as a team, and the girls placed 18th.
