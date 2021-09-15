Any hope generated by a competitive first set was quickly snuffed out Tuesday night.
The Collinsville volleyball team fell 3-0 at home in its first district home game to Tom Bean 25-20, 25-12, 25-15.
Collinsville (1-1 District 16-2A) had bright moments but couldn’t string enough together to keep up.
Tom Bean (2-0) had multiple long runs to ensure it didn’t drop a set.
Collinsville coach Tawni Smith took responsibility for the loss.
“I told the girls in the locker room that this loss is on me,” Smith said. “I didn’t prepare them well enough for what we needed. We had watched a lot of film, but we needed to put some different people in different places. It’s a learning curve, and we will fix it.”
Tom Bean announced its intentions early by racing to a 7-1 lead in the first set, but the Lady Pirates didn’t fold. Behind service from sophomore Addisyn McDonnell, Collinsville scored 10 of the next 12 to lead 11-9. The Lady Cats fought back and ultimately finished the first on a 6-1 run.
Smith said the momentum changed after the first set. She said Tom Bean took advantage of free balls by increasing their pace.
“We haven’t seen a lot of the fast tempo that they were playing,” Smith said. “Sometimes, when you play a lot of different type of schools, they’re not playing that fast tempo. Next year, I think we’ll schedule some larger programs to help us prepare for that.”
After Tom Bean dominated the second, Collinsville came out strong in the third. The Lady Pirates took a 6-1 lead before the visitors decided enough was enough. Tom Bean retook control with a 15-1 run. Collinsville put up a fight afterward, but the lead was too much, and Tom Bean completed the sweep.
Smith said McDonnell stood out for the Lady Pirates in this game.
“She did great,” Smith said. “When I had to put her in on the back row for a little bit, she played her heart out.”
Smith said she is confident the Lady Pirates will bounce back as they continue through district play. She said when Collinsville travels to Tom Bean on Oct. 8, it will be a battle for first place.
“We saw a lot of things that we’re going to work on,” Smith said. “When we go up there, it’s going to be a different ball game.”
