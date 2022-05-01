Sixteen area track and field athletes qualified for the UIL state championships at their respective regional meets Friday and Saturday.
The Lindsay girls finished fourth and the Muenster boys eighth at the Class 2A Region 2 championships in Springtown. Muenster’s Grant Hess won the boys’ discus regional title, and Colton Deckard finished first in the boys’ long jump. Era’s Weston Griffin won the regional championship for boys’ high jump, and Lindsay’s Campbell Corcoran won the girls’ discus.
Whitesboro had a strong outing at the Class 3A Region 2 meet in Whitehouse. The Bearcats finished fourth, and the Lady Cats took fifth. The Callisburg girls finished seventh. Haily Bass of Callisburg won the regional title in the girls’ 400m dash, and Whitesboro’s Olivia Hildebrand won the girls’ discus.
Gainesville competed in the Class 4A Region 2 finals at Texas A&M-Commerce. One Lady Leopard, Aneesa White, is state bound in the girls’ 300m hurdles.
The top two finishers in each event qualified for state from each region. One additional athlete statewide qualifies for each event as a state wild card. This is the athlete with the best result who didn’t finish top two in his or her region.
The UIL track and field state championships will be held May 12-14 at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the University of Texas at Austin campus.
The state qualifiers from area schools are:
Gainesville qualifiers, girls
Aneesa White – 300m hurdles, 2nd (44.76)
Whitesboro qualifiers, boys
Taylor Gonzales – 3200m run, 2nd (9:35.24)
Jackson Hake – 3200m run, WC (9:39.29)
Jackson Hake – 1600m run, WC (4:25.34)
Whitesboro qualifiers, girls
Olivia Hildebrand – Discus, 1st (135’ 3”)
Olivia Hildebrand – Shot put, 2nd (36’ 10.5”)
Callisburg qualifiers, boys
Cole Walker – 400m dash, 2nd (49.88)
Callisburg qualifiers, girls
Haily Bass – 400m dash, 1st (58.54)
Muenster qualifiers, boys
Grant Hess – Discus, 1st (152’ 10”)
Colton Deckard – Long jump, 1st (22’ 9”)
Muenster qualifiers, girls
Martie McCoy – Discus, 2nd (122’ 5”)
Emma Walterscheid – 3200m run, WC (12:27.70)
Lindsay qualifiers, girls
Campbell Corcoran – Discus, 1st (127’ 1”)
Madeline Neu, Molly Dieter, Mary Colwell, Kyla Metzler – 4x200m relay, 2nd (1:50.65)
Era qualifiers, boys
Weston Griffin – High jump, 1st (6’ 6”)
Era qualifiers, girls
Kiara Franklin – 800m run, 2nd (2:23.94)
