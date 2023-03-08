The ball never left the park Tuesday night, but Callisburg used a rare hitting feat to take down Gainesville.
The Wildcat baseball team beat the Leopards 13-2 in five innings in Gainesville after hitting four triples in the first three innings.
Callisburg coach Corey Roberson said he can’t remember a team of his hitting so many triples in one game.
“It felt like a lot of triples,” Roberson said. “It happened to be we were doing a good job taking the ball the other way. They were playing a little bit of pull, and so we were finding the gaps and getting to the wall.”
Brayton Reese gave Callisburg a quick 1-0 lead with an RBI triple in the top of the first inning, scoring Tripp Hazel after he led off the game with a single. Hayden McMains tripled in his first two at-bats, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI and 2 runs. Jake Westerfield delivered the biggest triple of the night, clearing the bases in the third inning. He finished with 4 RBIs and 2 runs.
Callisburg (5-4) led 6-0 before Gainesville got a chance to hit after the first five Wildcats reached base. Callisburg didn’t score in the second inning but scored in each inning after to earn the run-rule victory.
Roberson said he was proud of how well his team started the game.
“It kind of set the tone for the rest of the game,” Roberson said. “They continued to scratch as we went. We’re getting better every game, and so that’s kind of what we’re looking for rolling into district.”
Gainesville (0-5) tried to answer the Wildcats’ hot start. The first two Leopard batters walked, and both eventually scored. Cade Searcy stole three bases for Gainesville’s first run, and Micah Sharpe scored on an RBI single from Noah Green.
Two hitters later, the Leopards loaded the with one out. Callisburg led 6-2, but the tying run was at the plate. The Wildcats made a pitching change and turned to Hunter Kidd.
Kidd said he stepped on the mound determined to hold the runners in place.
“I feel like I did pretty good,” Kidd said. “Throwing pretty hard on the mound. My sliders worked really well. Just, all around, pretty good outing.”
Kidd did his job well. He struck out the next two hitters to leave the bases loaded. He went on to pitch 2 2/3 innings and retired eight of the nine hitters he faced with six strikeouts. Green was the only hitter to reach base against Kidd when he hit his second single of the night.
Roberson said Kidd is one of Callisburg’s top starters this year and was kept in reserve to control his pitch count early in the season.
“He comes in, he throws strikes,” Roberson said. “He works down in the zone. He always stays ahead of hitters, and so he just always does a great job for us.”
Westerfield pitched the final two innings for Callisburg. He struck out four hitters without allowing a hit or walk.
Both teams begin district play next week.
