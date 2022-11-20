GARLAND – Two Lindsay volleyball players were named to the Class 2A UIL state volleyball all-tournament team Sunday.
Senior Kyla Metzler and junior Emily Metzler were among the six players selected. Windthorst had three players selected, senior Tara Tackett and juniors Rylee Wolf and Annikah Frank. Jewett Leon junior Emily Sitton rounded out the team.
Kyla Metzler tied the state tournament record for digs in a match with 36 in the state championship match Friday against Windthorst. She also served two aces. She had 27 digs in the semifinal match against Leon along with two aces and an assist.
Emily Metzler led Lindsay in kills in the title match with 15. She also had three digs and an assist. She also led the Lady Knights in kills against Leon with 16 to go with seven digs and a block assist.
The all-tournament teams were selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association Volleyball Committee.
Lindsay defeated Leon 3-2 to reach the championship match against Windthorst, which had defeated Schulenburg 3-1. Windthorst won a thrilling state championship match 3-2 Friday.
