Muenster has become accustomed to sending its athletes to college programs, and two Hornets signed with NCAA Division I schools this National Signing Day.
The Hornets recognized Colton Deckard and Gredan Wolf on Friday. Deckard signed with Louisiana Tech for football, while Wolf will play baseball at Louisiana-Monroe (ULM).
Deckard said it felt great to officially sign with LA Tech.
“Louisiana Tech was the first school to actually offer me,” Deckard said. “I just felt like I had the best connection with the coaches. They made me feel great.”
Tech, located in Ruston, Louisiana, is a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) school which plays in Conference USA. The Bulldogs have shared the conference with Texas schools such as North Texas, though UNT is leaving after this season.
Although Deckard will be several hours away from his family, Wolf won’t be far. ULM, located in Monroe, is about 30 minutes east of Tech along Interstate 20. The Warhawks play in the Sun Belt Conference alongside Texas State, and once shared the league with Texas-Arlington.
Wolf said the recruitment process was long and tiring, but he decided on ULM after attending a camp there.
“The town seemed really nice,” Wolf said. “The coaches were really nice to me. They seemed to want to coach me, so it made me feel like that was the place to go.”
Wolf is a left-handed pitcher looking to be the No. 1 starter for Muenster in his upcoming senior season before heading to college.
Muenster baseball coach Wes Wheeler said a lefty such as Wolf who hasn’t had many injuries is valuable to any college program.
“I think it’s a good opportunity for him,” Wheeler said. “He’s a hard-working kid, and I think he’s got a good shot to play when he gets there.”
Deckard will play linebacker at Tech. He played both middle linebacker and defensive end at Muenster while also starring as a running back. He said he chose to focus on defense because he likes hitting people.
Muenster football coach Brady Carney said Deckard, as far as he can remember, never missed a varsity game.
“He played 53 varsity football games and never missed a game,” Carney said. “So, to me, it’s Colton’s toughness and his physicality that’s going to allow him to fit in at any school, at a place like LA Tech. Once they put the 20-30 pounds on him, which they’ll do in a year with their weight program… there’s no question he can go help those guys.”
Wolf and Deckard aren’t the first Hornets to play Division I. Blayne Jones just finished playing baseball at Dallas Baptist, and guys like Cole and Kody Walterscheid have gone to Oklahoma State for football.
Carney, who is also the Muenster athletic director, said sending Deckard and Wolf to Division I can help motivate the younger Hornets.
“When you’re a freshman or sophomore and you see these guys have success, that motivates you to hit the weight room a little bit more and take things a little more serious,” Carney said. “Hopefully, one day, you’ll be doing the same thing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.