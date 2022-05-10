BOYD – The critical plays of Monday afternoon’s playoff game came with the bases loaded, and a Muenster sophomore made many of them.
The Muenster softball team defeated Lipan 8-4 at Boyd High School, completing a second-round sweep.
Muenster (20-11) won the first game 10-4 Saturday. With the series win, the Lady Hornets advanced to the regional quarterfinals for the second-straight year.
Lipan (11-14) took its first lead of the series early in the second game, but the Lady Hornets responded to prevent the need for a third.
Muenster coach Wes Johnson said he is proud of his team’s fight.
“We had to battle,” Johnson said. “We had to see what we were made of, and I feel like what I saw was a bunch of girls come together and get it done and ultimately win the game. That’s what I told them. Right now, that’s all it’s about. Winning, however we do it, just winning the game.”
Muenster and Lipan loaded the bases three times, and those moments decided the game.
First, Lipan filled the bases in the second inning. Dawson Oliver cleared them with a double, giving Lipan a 3-0 lead.
On the other two occasions, Muenster sophomore Brooke Tyler made crucial plays.
Muenster loaded the bases in the fourth trailing 3-2. Emma Walterscheid tied the game with an RBI fielder’s choice, bringing Tyler to the plate with the bases still loaded.
Tyler said she stepped into the batter’s box knowing she had to deliver.
“I knew as soon as I stepped up to the plate,” Tyler said. “I knew that I had to do my job and get them around in order for us to come back. I was very happy with my results.”
Tyler matched Oliver with a 3-RBI double, giving Muenster the lead. Maddie Johnson followed with an RBI single.
The Lady Indians needed a response. The first four hitters reached base in the fifth, including Jolee Tuggle hitting an RBI single. Cada Davis then walked, loading the bases with Lady Indians for the second time.
With no outs and the go-ahead run at the plate, Muenster turned to Tyler to pitch in relief. The sophomore popped up the first hitter to herself, then struck out the next two to end the threat.
Tyler retired nine of the 10 hitters she faced as she closed out the series. The only base runner she allowed came on an error. Just as she had started her outing, she ended it by catching a pop up.
Tyler struck out five hitters. At the plate, she hit 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs.
Johnson said Tyler stepped up when Muenster most needed her.
“Today, she was huge,” Johnson said. “That’s what I try to tell the girls all the time. You never know who it might be. That’s why there’s nine of us playing. So, whoever steps up that day, that’s awesome. Today, it was Brooke. That’s what she can do. She’s a good player.”
Muenster will face Archer City in the regional quarterfinals Friday and Saturday in Bowie.
