BONHAM – Muenster’s second-round opponent found out Friday night what happens when junior Brooke Tyler gets hot from behind the arc.
Tyler led the Lady Hornets basketball team to a 64-22 win in the area round of the playoffs against Quinlan Boles at Bonham High School.
Tyler said it didn’t take long to realize what kind of game she would have.
“As soon as I hit the first 3,” Tyler said. “Especially when I start off the game with a 3, and I make it, I know I’m feeling it.”
Tyler scored a game-high 31 points. She hit the first shot of the game and the first shot of the fourth quarter. Both were among the seven 3-pointers she made.
Muenster coach Chris Hightower said Tyler’s shot looked the best it has in a while, and Boles didn’t do enough to stop her.
“Most teams, especially the back end of district and then in playoffs, try to take her away,” Hightower said. “(Boles) never face-guarded her. They never did any of that stuff, and so she made them pay. That’s the kind of player she is.
No. 11 Muenster (27-7) never trailed. Tyler and senior Brooklyn Duncan combined to give the Lady Hornets a 5-0 start to the game. Muenster led 21-4 after the first quarter, and Tyler already had 12 points.
Boles (22-14) ends its season with a loss to Muenster for the second-straight season. The two met last year in the regional quarterfinals, a 54-27 Muenster win.
Tyler said despite her great shooting performance, Muenster’s defense carried the Lady Hornets to victory.
“I think our help defense is so good,” Tyler said. “Whenever one person lets the girl go, we always have backup there. So, we can rely on each other like that.”
Tyler wasn’t alone in having a nice offensive performance. Freshman Anna Kay Hennigan scored 17 points. She scored Muenster’s first 7 points of the second quarter and first 5 of the third.
No other player from either team scored more than 6 points.
The mismatch between the teams was evident immediately. Muenster had a 14-0 run in the first half to lead 25-4 early in the second quarter. Muenster led 40-13 at halftime.
As easy as it would be for a team to let up in the second half with a big lead, the Lady Hornets never did. Muenster started the second half on a 10-0 run. Boles didn’t score from the field in the third quarter.
Muenster continued to push and started the fourth on a 9-0 run to lead 61-16.
Hightower said he talked about not letting up at halftime, and it says a lot about his team that they kept playing hard.
“That’s kind of what we do,” Hightower said. “It’s nice to see these younger players, these inexperienced players, a lot of them, it’s their first time really playing in the playoffs… They really came out and kept that pedal down, and even the girls coming off the bench, there was no let down. So, that was really nice.”
Muenster will face No. 19 Merit Bland in the regional quarterfinals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.