Muenster opened spring break by winning the season’s first district showdown between Lady Hornets.
The Muenster softball team defeated Era 10-2 Monday afternoon in Era.
Muenster (5-8 overall, 2-0 District 10-2A) took the lead in the top of the first and stayed in front the rest of the way.
Era (1-4, 1-2) got a couple of runs in the fifth, but nine stranded runners hurt the hosts’ chances.
Muenster coach Wes Johnson said Muenster is continuing to improve.
“We made the plays we needed to make,” Johnson said. “I thought we executed our small ball game. Brooke (Tyler) setting the table at the top was really good. I think she was on base all four times, so that really helps you to get an inning going. Overall, I think we did better. We’ve been playing a lot of tough games, and I think that’s going to benefit us in the long run.”
Muenster started quickly. Brooke Tyler led off the game with a double, then Maddy Johnson walked. A pair of wild pitches and an RBI single from Maggie Hess brought both runners home, giving Muenster an early 2-0 lead.
Tyler had a strong day offensively. Muenster’s leadoff hitter went 3-for-3 with a walk, 2 RBIs and 4 runs.
Johnson said Tyler had a compact swing, which helped her.
“She wasn’t lifting the ball, so she was hitting line drives,” Johnson said. “If she does that, she can get on a lot. She’s a really good hitter. I thought her fourth at-bat, she could have been a little bit overanxious, but she wasn’t. It was really good, being patient and drew a walk and set the table again.”
After adding an unearned run in the third, Muenster blew the game open with a 5-run fourth. The first eight batters reached base before two strikeouts ended it. Just one of the five runs was earned due to three errors.
Era scored 2 runs in the fifth thanks to RBI singles by Zoie Pierce and Kate Krebs. Era opened the inning with three-straight hits, but Muenster pitcher Kennedy Schroeder struck out the next two hitters before inducing a ground ball to shortstop to end the threat.
Era’s other best scoring chance came in the third inning. Era opened the inning with two walks and a single, loading the bases with no outs. Schroeder got out of the jam with two strikeouts and a fielder’s choice where the runner on third was forced out at the plate.
Schroeder pitched all seven innings. She allowed 2 runs on five hits. She struck out 11 while walking five.
Johnson said Muenster has a chance to win any time Schroeder is pitching.
“She does a really good job. She throws the ball really well. I always feel really good when she’s in the circle pitching for us. She did good.”
Krebs also did well in the circle. Era’s starter also went the distance, allowing 3 earned runs on seven hits. Krebs struck out seven and walked three. Six fielding errors allowed Muenster to run up the score.
