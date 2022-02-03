The UIL unveiled new football, basketball and volleyball districts Thursday for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
Football
The Gainesville football team is moving down to 4A Division 2 and will replace trips to the Wichita Falls area with mostly shorter drives. The Leopards will face Aubrey, Bridgeport, Farmersville, Krum, Sanger and Van Alstyne in District 5-4A-2 for the next two seasons. The Leopards will also move from Region 1 to Region 2, meaning potential playoff opponents would hail from north or east Texas rather than out west.
Aubrey had the best season of these teams by far in 2021. The Chaparrals went 12-2 and reached the third round of the playoffs. They finished second in their district to Celina, the same team which knocked them out of the playoffs. Celina is moving up to 4A-1 next season.
Van Alstyne finished 8-4. The Panthers finished third behind Aubrey and reached the second round.
Bridgeport and Sanger both went 5-6 last season, reaching the playoffs but exiting in the first round. Krum finished 4-6, and Farmersville went 3-7, both missing the playoffs.
Another significant difference for Gainesville is the size of its opponents. Gainesville reported an enrollment of 863 in October and was the second smallest school of the six in its previous district. Three exceeded 1,000, with Springtown the largest at 1,115.
Now, Gainesville will be the largest school in its new district. Aubrey reported 840, Sanger 798. Everyone else is below 700. Van Alstyne is the smallest at 570.
Elsewhere, Lindsay and Collinsville similarly dropped into 2A Division 2, uniting them with Muenster and Era. The four will share District 8-2A-2 alongside Celeste, Chico and Santo. This means the Kraut Bowl is now a district game once again and will presumably be held later in the year than in recent seasons. Lindsay has won three-straight district titles but will face a big challenge vying for a fourth.
It also means Muenster and Windthorst, two of the best programs in the division, will no longer share a division after doing so the past two seasons. However, Santo is a strong replacement. The Wildcats finished second in their district behind state semifinalist Albany and reached the third round.
Whitesboro stays in District 4-3A-1. The district remains mostly unchanged, save for the departure of Bowie. The other seven existing members will continue to face each other, but each will get a fourth non-district game going forward.
Callisburg and Valley View are staying together in District 6-3A-2. S&S Consolidated replaces Nocona, who dropped to 2A-1. The district is otherwise unchanged.
Basketball and Volleyball
Although Gainesville no longer must travel to Wichita Falls in football, the basketball and volleyball teams will begin doing so. The Leopards and Lady Leopards move to Region 1 to join District 7-4A alongside Wichita Falls, Wichita Falls Hirschi and Burkburnett. Sanger also joins this district, giving Gainesville one nearby opponent.
In 2A volleyball, Lindsay and Collinsville will now share a district. The Lady Knights and Pirates will take on Tioga and Tom Bean in a loaded district which contains two district champions from last year and a district runner-up, all three of which made the third round of the playoffs.
Muenster, Lindsay, Era and Collinsville remain in District 13-2A for basketball. This district is unchanged.
Similarly, Callisburg, Valley View and Whitesboro remain in District 10-3A for basketball and volleyball. There were no changes to this district in either sport.
Districts for other UIL sports and activities will be announced sometime in March.
