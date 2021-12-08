Alignment changes are coming for Gainesville and other area schools for the next two-year cycle after the UIL announced enrollment cutoffs for each conference Wednesday.
Although no area school will chance conferences, the Leopards are expected to join Lindsay and Collinsville in sliding down a football division.
Gainesville has competed in Class 4A Division I for football since moving up from 3A in 2014. GHS turned in an enrollment of 863 in October. The Division I cutoff was set at 879 for the upcoming cycle, meaning the Leopards will compete in 4A-2 starting next season.
Rather than being one of the smaller schools in a division that will feature schools as large as 1,299 students, Gainesville will now be on the larger end of a division that begins at 545.
Wichita Falls Hirschi is the only other member of Gainesville’s current district which will also make the move. The others will remain 4A-1. Aubrey, Van Alstyne, Sanger and Krum are among the nearby schools who will also be 4A-2.
Lindsay and Collinsville will make a similar move. Lindsay has competed in 2A Division I since 2018, and Collinsville has done so since 2016. The enrollment cutoff for 2A-I has been set at 164.5. Lindsay recorded an enrollment of 153.5, while Collinsville is at 157. The pair will therefore join Muenster and Era in 2A-2. The rest of Lindsay and Collinsville’s current district will remain 2A-1.
The other area teams will stay in their current conferences and divisions, though a few changes to their districts may be imminent. Nocona, who has shared a district with Callisburg and Valley View, will be dropping from 3A-2 to 2A-1.
New districts for football, basketball and volleyball will be announced Feb. 3. Districts for all other UIL activities will be released mid-March.
For the enrollment numbers for each area school and the cutoffs for each conference and division, see below:
6A: 2225 and above
5A Division I: 1925-2224
5A Division II: 1300-1924
4A Division I: 880-1299
4A Division II: 545-879
Gainesville: 863
3A Division I: 360-544
Whitesboro: 465
3A Division II: 250-359
Callisburg: 343
Valley View: 272
2A Division I: 164.5-249
2A Division II: 105-164.5
Collinsville: 157
Era: 156
Lindsay: 153.5
Muenster: 140
1A Division I: 59.5-104.9
1A Division II: 59.4 and below
