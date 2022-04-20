Thursday, April 21, 2022 6:23 PM
When Julia Nowak's son, Carson, told her about a Weatherford College baseball game he had attended Wednesday, she didn't believe him at first.
Carson, a sixth grader in Brock, was there with his classmates on a field trip, when they witnessed a WC player charge and tackle a North Central Texas College batter. The incident came in the sixth inning after Josh Phillips had belted a home run. As he rounded third, WC's Owen Woodward charged off the mound and leveled him with a block to the midsection, according to video.
After Carson told her what he witnessed, Nowak said she went and looked up the video on social media.
"It was very upsetting," she said. "We teach them not to be violent toward others, not to bully, to keep your hands to yourself. And here he is seeing it on a field trip."
The North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference announced Thursday it had suspended both players and others from both teams due to the resulting brawl. Woodward was given a four-game suspension and Phillips a two-game suspension for taunting.
"I saw the umpire pointing and I didn't really know what was going on, and then I saw [the tackle] happen and I was scared," Carson said. "I think that whenever he tackled him, the umpire was already pointing at the guy so he must have done something, but it still doesn't make it right."
Both teams were ordered to forfeit the game, and are scheduled to play each other again this weekend.
“We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game,” Weatherford coach Jeff Lightfoot said Wednesday. "We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated.”
Woodward could also face expulsion from school, according to Weatherford College officials.
"I think a suspension is great but he needs to apologize," Nowak said. "I think it'd be a good idea for him to come out and talk to the kids that violence is not OK."
Wednesday, April 20, 2022 5:43 PM
A Weatherford College baseball player is facing disciplinary action after attacking an opposing batter Wednesday afternoon.
The Coyotes were facing North Central Texas College when a Lion batter knocked a home-run in the top of the sixth and, after rounding third base, was charged and tackled by the WC pitcher, according to video of the incident.
Weatherford College is investigating and the athlete will face potential disciplinary action from the Office of Student Services up to and possibly including expulsion, according to a press release. The Weatherford College Police Department is also investigating.
After the incident, umpires suspended the game until further notice. Lightfoot noted that the player in question did not have any previous incidents.
