Weatherford College's Owen Woodward has left the baseball program after being suspended for his role in a brawl with North Central Texas College players earlier this week.
Woodward tackled NCTC's Josh Phillips after surrendering a home run to him during Wednesday's game at Weatherford. As Phillips rounded third, the pitcher charged off the mound and leveled him with a block to the midsection, according to video that has since went viral.
The North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference announced Thursday it had suspended both players and others from both teams due to the resulting brawl. Woodward was given a four-game suspension and Phillips a two-game suspension for taunting.
Both teams were ordered to forfeit the game, and are scheduled to play each other again this weekend.
“We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game,” Weatherford coach Jeff Lightfoot said Wednesday. "We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated.”
In a statement Thursday evening, Lightfoot said Woodward is no longer with the team, and college officials said the Student Services Office has handed down additional discipline, though college policy and federal regulations regarding student privacy prevented it from releasing any further details.
Woodward, a reliever, had four saves and 30 strikeouts in 20.1 innings this season. He is signed to play at the University of Houston, according to the Houston Chronicle, which reported that Cougars coach Todd Whitting said the school is "monitoring the situation."
A Weatherford College baseball player is facing disciplinary action after attacking an opposing batter Wednesday afternoon.
The Coyotes were facing North Central Texas College when a Lion batter knocked a home-run in the top of the sixth and, after rounding third base, was charged and tackled by the WC pitcher, according to video of the incident.
“We are shocked and disappointed at what happened in our game today,” said Jeff Lightfoot, WC head baseball coach and assistant athletic director. “We do not condone this type of behavior. We have worked hard to build a program with the highest of standards. We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball. This type of behavior cannot be tolerated.”
Weatherford College is investigating and the athlete will face potential disciplinary action from the Office of Student Services up to and possibly including expulsion, according to a press release. The Weatherford College Police Department is also investigating.
After the incident, umpires suspended the game until further notice. Lightfoot noted that the player in question did not have any previous incidents.
