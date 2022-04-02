Strikeouts and stranded runners summarized the afternoon as Valley View picked up another district win.
The Valley View softball team defeated Callisburg 9-0 Friday, completing a season sweep of the Lady Cats.
Valley View (15-5 overall, 6-2 District 10-3A) won its third-straight game with a combination of great pitching and strong hitting.
Callisburg (6-11, 0-7) left 11 runners on the bases. The Lady Cats found some offensive success but couldn’t get the consecutive hits they needed.
Lady Eagles pitcher Reagan Brinkley threw a complete game shutout. She struck out 13 hitters, including the first and last of the game. Callisburg got four hits and two walks against her.
Brinkley also led the Valley View offense. She hit 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs and a run. Riley Koskiniemi hit 2-for-3 with an RBI and 2 runs, while Andee Renfro hit 2-for-2 with 2 runs.
Valley View coach Jamie Burch said Brinkley has done well all year.
“She doesn’t really let a lot of things get to her,” Burch said. “She’s able to overcome when they got runners in scoring position. She’s doing really good. She did really good tonight.”
Callisburg had at least one baserunner in every inning but the first. The Lady Cats stranded two in the second after Brinkley struck out the other three hitters she faced.
Callisburg’s first major threat came in the fourth. The Lady Cats put runners on second and third with two outs. The hitter popped the ball up behind the plate. Renfro, the catcher, turned around and made an impressive diving catch, ending the inning.
Valley View led 4-0 at the time, and Burch said plays like that can be huge when the game is still close.
“That play is one of those that kind of will make a difference in the game, especially in the momentum of the game,” Burch said. “If getting that right there takes the breath out of them and brings more energy to us, that helps us continue with our defense.”
Callisburg loaded the bases in the sixth with two outs, but Valley View escaped thanks to a ground ball to second.
The Lady Eagles took the lead with a 3-run second inning. Koskiniemi hit an RBI double to score Renfro for the first run. Kjersta Lybbert and Brinkley batted in runs later in the inning. After adding a run in the third, Valley View pulled away with a 4-run fourth.
After a scoreless first, the Lady Eagles scored in each inning except the sixth. That inning, Valley View loaded the bases with two outs, but the inning ended when one of the runners was ruled out due to a rarely called infraction.
“It’s a no look-back rule,” Burch said. “When the pitcher gets the ball in the circle, the runners have to automatically go back. If they stop or go forward, then they’re automatically out. It’s a look-back rule, so that’s what she got called on. I guess she wasn’t getting back quick enough, or she had stopped when she got the ball in the circle.”
Valley View’s win, combined with Pilot Point losing to Whitesboro, puts the Lady Eagles alone in second place in the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.