When Rocky Smart heard Valley View needed a new football coach and athletic director, his past experiences with the Eagles pushed him to apply.
“I'm familiar with Valley View, you know, being in the area,” the former Sanger coach said. “Randomly, our kids have competed against… their kids in different things, and I thought the (Valley View) kids were high-character kids that competed really hard.”
Smart was named Valley View football coach and athletic director Jan. 9. The position came open after Smart’s predecessor, Curtis King, stepped down for health reasons.
Smart said though the kids impressed him as an outsider, he was more impressed once he got inside the building and saw Valley View’s culture in person.
“Walking through the hallways, the kids are getting to class,” Smart said. “You see kids working hard in class and responding to teachers. Little things like that matter. I know that’s not athletics, but that bleeds over into everything… You walk into the restroom, and it’s a hundred percent clean and there’s no writing on the wall, that’s a big deal. It shows there’s a lot of pride in the Valley View community, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Smart is no newcomer to coaching. He spent the past four years as head coach in Sanger. He took over the season after the Indians went 0-10. Two years later, he had them in the playoffs.
Prior to his four years at Sanger, he spent eight years as the offensive coordinator at North Forney. He had already been a head coach and athletic director for eleven years prior to that, spending time at Nazareth, Seymour and Clyde.
Valley View has a history of success in numerous sports, but much of that came competing in smaller divisions. The transition to Class 3A in 2020 has made things tough. The Eagles showed signs of progress last season, but there is a long way still to go if Valley View is going to resume competing at the level it has in the past.
Smart said there is always an adjustment period when moving up, but the Eagles just need confidence.
“I think that their numbers are starting to get to where they’re the same as all the people they’re competing against,” Smart said. “I think just creating that confidence, their culture that no matter who we play, when or where, we’re going to play extremely fast and aggressive and to the best of our ability.”
When Smart arrived in Sanger, the Indians had 71 football players. Four years later, he left behind a program with 120 kids.
Winning programs tend to attract more players, but Smart said there is more to growing the numbers.
“I think whenever the kids talk to their friends about what you do and how you do it, and if you coach coaches how to build relationships and those types of things, it just makes it something that kids wanna be a part of,” Smart said. “A lot of kids, they don’t play sports to play sports. They play it because of the relationships and the opportunity to work towards goals and to work towards something bigger than themselves.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.