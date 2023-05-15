INDEPENDENCE, Kan. – A former Valley View Lady Eagle is junior college world series-bound after her team won its conference tournament Sunday.
Graci Buckley graduated from Valley View in 2021 and now pitches and plays third base for the Independence Community College softball team in Independence, Kansas. She and her fellow Indy Pirates will play in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II World Series to be held May 23-27 in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Indy (25-21) finished conference play 11-11 and received the No. 8 seed in the Region VI Plains District B tournament last week in Topeka. The Pirates opened the double elimination tournament against the No. 1 seed, Cowley County.
Despite going 0-2 against Cowley County in the regular season, Buckley and the Pirates prevailed 1-0 to reach the winner’s bracket. Indy then defeated No. 5 Fort Scott to clinch a spot in the tournament championship.
Cowley County battled back through the loser’s bracket to earn a rematch with Indy but needed to beat the Pirates twice. Cowley County won the first game 2-1, but Indy prevailed 8-3 in the final game to upset the top seed and clinch a spot in the world series.
The world series bracket will be announced Friday.
Buckley played softball at Valley View from 2018-2021. She was named district co-defensive player of the year her senior season.
