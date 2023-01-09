Valley View ISD named Rocky Smart as its new football coach and athletic director Monday.
Smart spent the previous four seasons as head coach and boys' coordinator at Sanger. He led the Indians to the playoffs the past three years.
The year prior to his hiring at Sanger, the Indians went 0-10. After a 1-9 debut season, Smart led Sanger to an 8-2 campaign in 2020, reaching the playoffs after a two-year absence.
Smart takes over after his predecessor, Curtis King, stepped down for health reasons last month. King had been the Valley View coach since 2019 and led the Eagles in their transition to Class 3A.
