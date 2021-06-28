Following an uncharacteristically down season, it is not hard for Valley View football players to find motivation during summer workouts.
“(I think about) 1-9 every day,” senior lineman Dayton Findley said. “(The coaches) haven’t really mentioned it at all. They’ve been preaching this season, but it’s always in my mind.”
After a state semifinalist season in 2019, the Eagles went 1-9 in 2020. Understandably, Valley View is vying for an improved 2021 campaign. While the coaches aren’t bringing up last season, everyone remembers the frustration.
Coach Curtis King said the players are self-motivated.
“We’ve had great attendance,” King said. “This year, we’ve set records of the number of kids showing up, especially on the boys’ side. Kids are working hard. I couldn’t ask anything else of them.”
This week is Valley View’s fourth week of summer workouts. The Eagles will have next week off before coming back for two more weeks.
King said he thinks the limits on what the players could do last summer because of the pandemic are a big part of why so many kids are showing up this year.
“They couldn’t do anything for part of the summer last year,” King said. “This past school year was rough on ‘em. I think the opportunity to get out here and not have to put a mask on and have some fun, they’re all kind of enjoying it.
Summer workouts are much closer to normal this year after last year’s pandemic summer. Findley said the players were behind the curve with their conditioning a year ago, but not this year.
“We had a lot of off time (last summer),” Findley said. “When we came back, it was all about getting back to where we were. Some of us didn’t make it where we were. So, it was getting back, but right now, we’re trying to get better.”
The Eagles are putting a lot of focus on conditioning this off-season. Both King and Findley talked about getting bigger, faster and stronger. The players are hitting the weight room hard to make it happen.
On the field, they are working on a little bit of everything. Whether passing or running, Valley View wants to improve in all aspects of the game.
While several key contributors will return this fall, the Eagles will need to replace some others. King said the main thing he needs to see this summer is who will step up.
“We got some kids that we’re going to have to depend on that are younger,” King said. “I want to know that I can depend on them. These summer workouts, we’re kind of figuring that out.”
Football is not the only thing Valley View is thinking about. Athletes from all sports are putting in work, and some are doing double or even triple duty.
“They’re getting all they need,” King said. “I got kids who are playing football on Monday, baseball on Tuesday and basketball on Thursday, and then coming to workouts every day.”
Valley View also has girls’ volleyball and basketball players in action in summer leagues, so virtually every sport is getting time to work and improve.
As for football, Findley said he is confident the Eagles will be ready to return to the playoffs this fall.
“We gotta lift every day, which we’ve been doing,” Findley said. “Get faster, get stronger, get better. Come out here and learn the plays. We got new plays. Run ‘em, get better and perfect our craft.”
