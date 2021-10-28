The UIL high school volleyball playoffs begin Monday, and three area schools have their first-round matchups set.
Lindsay vs Olney
Monday, 7:30 p.m. at Henrietta
Lindsay, champion of District 10-2A, will travel to Henrietta to face Olney, the fourth-placed squad from 9-2A. The Lady Knights finished district play 13-1. They will be looking to make another deep postseason run after reaching the regional quarterfinals last season. While the Lady Knights have yet to win a state championship, they have reached the title game twice, most recently in 2018.
Olney started its volleyball program in 2019, and this is the first year the Lady Cubs have fielded a varsity squad.
Collinsville vs Itasca
Monday, 7 p.m. at Paradise
Collinsville will begin its playoff run against Itasca. The Lady Pirates finished second in District 16-2A, while Itasca placed third in 15-2A. Collinsville went 11-3 in district play, with two of its losses coming to district champion Tom Bean. The Lady Pirates reached the regional quarterfinals a year ago. Collinsville is searching for its first trip to the state tournament since winning the state title in 2006.
The Lady Pirates faced Itasca in the bi-district round last year and won 3-0. Itasca has made the playoffs every year since 2017 but has not advanced past the first round.
Callisburg vs Maypearl
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at Keller Fossil Ridge
Callisburg opens the postseason against Maypearl. The Lady Cats took third in District 10-3A with a 9-5 record. Maypearl finished second in 9-3A. Callisburg reached the regional quarterfinals last season but will be looking for more after reaching the state tournament each year from 2016-18 and winning the state title in 2018.
Maypearl exited in the bi-district round last year. The Lady Panthers have never made the state tournament, though they reached the regional finals as recently as 2018.
