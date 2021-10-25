The high school volleyball regular season wraps up this week, and three area schools are headed to the playoffs.
Lindsay, Collinsville and Callisburg will participate in the postseason this year. Each has its regular season finale Tuesday night, as do all other area UIL schools. Sacred Heart finishes its season Thursday night.
Lindsay and Callisburg will play a warm-up game Friday at 4:30 p.m. at North Central Texas College.
Lindsay secured the District 10-2A championship Friday with a 3-1 win against Alvord. The Lady Knights are back on top of their district after finishing second last season, the only time since the program began in 2007 Lindsay didn’t win a district title. Lindsay hosts Saint Jo in the regular season finale Tuesday.
The Lady Pirates will face the fourth-placed team of District 9-2A to open the postseason.
Collinsville secured second place in District 16-2A following a forfeit by Savoy. The Lady Pirates are 11-2 in district play with both losses coming to district champion Tom Bean, which remains undefeated in district play. Collinsville finishes the regular season at Wolfe City.
The Lady Pirates will face the third-placed team of District 15-2A in the first round of the playoffs.
Callisburg clinched third in District 10-3A after beating S&S Consolidated 3-1 at home Friday. The Lady Cats are 9-4 in district play, with all four losses coming to district champion Boyd and runner-up Paradise. Callisburg closes the season at fourth-placed Pilot Point. Callisburg’s lead on Pilot Point is just enough to ensure Pilot Point can’t catch the Lady Cats regardless of result.
Callisburg will open the playoffs against the runner-up of District 9-3A.
The playoffs begin with the bi-district round. Games will be played Nov. 1 or 2.
