Callisburg tournament
Callisburg (19-5) hosted a volleyball tournament over the weekend and finished second. Gainesville (3-22) and Collinsville (8-8) were also part of the 12-team field.
Callisburg opened the weekend Thursday with a 2-0 win against Collinsville, then beat Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn 2-0 before a 2-1 loss to Sanger to finish second in its pool. The Lady Cats bounced back in the championship bracket Saturday with sweeps of Ponder and Pottsboro before the Lady Indians beat Callisburg again in the final, 2-0.
Gainesville opened with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Howe. The Lady Bulldogs won the first set, but the Lady Leopards fought off three match points in the second and two in the third to finish the comeback. Gainesville dropped its next two matches but prevailed Saturday against Sam Rayburn. Howe ended the weekend by avenging its earlier loss to Gainesville.
Collinsville dropped matches to Callisburg and Sanger on Thursday before bouncing back to beat Sam Rayburn 2-0. The Lady Pirates dropped a competitive 2-1 match to Pottsboro on Saturday before ending the weekend with a 2-0 loss to Ponder.
Friday, Gainesville hosted Collinsville in a non-tournament match. Each set began competitive, but Collinsville always found a way to pull away and won 3-0.
Nocona tournament
NOCONA – Lindsay (18-8) took second in the Nocona tournament, finishing the weekend 7-1.
The Lady Knights went undefeated until the finals. Lindsay fell to Bowie in a hard-fought match 25-22, 25-23. Thursday, Lindsay swept pool play to secure a spot in the gold bracket. The Lady Knights beat Alvord, Henrietta, Electra and Nocona JV 2-0 each.
Lindsay defeated Nocona 3-1 in a non-tournament game Friday, then beat the Lady Indians again alongside Boyd to book its spot in the final Saturday.
Bonham tournament
BONHAM – Whitesboro (18-10) and Valley View (2-21) traveled to Bonham for each team’s last varsity tournament of the season.
Whitesboro started tournament play 2-1 Thursday with 2-0 wins against Trenton and Frisco Leadership Prep before dropping a 2-0 decision to Graham. The Lady Cats traveled to Tom Bean for a non-tournament match Friday, losing 3-0. Tom Bean got the best of the Lady Cats again Saturday when tournament play resumed, but Whitesboro finished the weekend with 2-0 wins against Anna and Paris.
Valley View went 1-2 Thursday, dropping matches with Anna and Bonham but beating Ector 2-0. The Lady Eagles traveled to Pottsboro for a non-tournament match Friday, falling 3-0. Valley View finished tournament play Saturday with a pair of losses.
