Collinsville 3, Valley View 0
Collinsville (9-8) defeated Valley View (2-22) on the road Tuesday night.
The Lady Pirates easily handled the first two sets, winning 25-11 and 25-15. The Lady Eagles improved in the third and made it much tougher for the visitors, but Collinsville finished the sweep with a 25-22 victory.
Addisyn McDonnell led Collinsville with 13 kills, followed by Tessa Vannoy with 6.
Lindsay 3, Bells 1
Lindsay (19-8) earned an impressive home win Tuesday night against Bells.
The Lady Knights won the first set 25-21, but the Lady Panthers bounced back to win the second 25-22. Lindsay asserted its dominance the rest of the night, winning the third and fourth 25-14 each to secure the win.
Tatum Fletiman led Lindsay with 12 kills. Abby Hellman had 11 kills and seven digs. Sydney Fleitman recorded 11 assists and 16 digs, while Kyla Metzler had 15 digs.
S&S 3, Gainesville 0
SADLER – Gainesville (3-23) fell on the road Tuesday night to S&S Consolidated.
S&S got stronger as the night progressed. The Lady Rams won the first 25-17, then took the second 25-12. A dominant 25-8 third clinched the sweep.
