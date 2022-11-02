Lindsay 3, Chico 0
Lindsay (35-9) cruised past Chico 25-11, 25-11, 25-9 in the bi-district round Tuesday at North Central Texas College.
The Lady Knights extended their winning streak to 16 matches, having lost two sets during this run. With the win, Lindsay moves on to face Wolfe City in the area round. The Lady Wolves finished second in District 11-2A and are making their second-straight trip to the second round.
Abby Hellman led Lindsay with 11 kills and seven digs, while Tatum Fleitman had eight kills and five blocks. Cooper Hartman had 16 assists and nine digs, and Sydney Fleitman had 13 assists and six digs. Audrey Colwell had 12 digs.
Callisburg 3, Duncanville Village Tech 1
DENTON – Callisburg (29-13) took down Duncanville Village Tech 25-12, 22-25, 25-8, 25-13 in the bi-district round Tuesday at Denton High School.
The Lady Cats dominated most of the match, though the Viper Squids played better in the second set to avoid a sweep. After taking down the second-place team from District 9-3A, Callisburg will now face the winner of 12-3A, Edgewood. The Lady Dogs are a much-improved team, jumping from fourth in its district last year to first this year.
Poolville 3, Collinsville 2
DECATUR – Collinsville (18-19) dropped a hard-fought bi-district playoff match to Poolville 25-18, 25-19, 21-25, 22-25, 15-11 Monday at Decatur.
This matchup between District 10-2A’s third place and 9-2A’s second place did not disappoint. Poolville won the first two sets and seemed to be cruising to a sweep, but the Lady Pirates fought back to tie the match at 2 and force a decisive fifth set. In the end, the Lady Monarchs stopped the rally and won the fifth, advancing to face the winner between No. 6 Cumby and Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn.
Addisyn McDonnell led Collinsville with 15 kills and 14 digs. Devyn Elvington had nine kills and 13 assists, and Abby Martin had five kills and four aces.
Sacred Heart 3, Garland Christian 2
Lubbock All Saints 3, Sacred Heart 0
LUBBOCK – Sacred Heart (11-16) won its first-round playoff match Saturday before falling in the second round Tuesday.
The Tigerettes opened the postseason by traveling to Garland Christian and winning a hard-fought match 3-2. Sacred Heart then made the long trek to Lubbock to face All Saints Episcopal, the champion of District 2A-1. All Saints won 25-11, 25-12, 25-13 to reach the third round. Sacred Heart had won four of its previous five matches before facing All Saints. The Lady Patriots haven’t lost since Aug. 27 and have lost just four matches this season.
