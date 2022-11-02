Callisburg volleyball

The Callisburg Lady Cats face Edgewood in the area round Friday.

 Tanner Spearman, Sports Editor sports@gainesvilleregister.com

Callisburg vs Edgewood

Friday 6:30 p.m.

at Leonard

Lindsay vs Wolfe City

Saturday 2 p.m.

at Bells

