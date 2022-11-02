A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
A few passing clouds. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: November 2, 2022 @ 4:33 pm
The Callisburg Lady Cats face Edgewood in the area round Friday.
Callisburg vs Edgewood
Friday 6:30 p.m.
at Leonard
Lindsay vs Wolfe City
Saturday 2 p.m.
at Bells
