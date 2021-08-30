Muenster
Muenster (1-0) hit the road and took down Celeste (0-1) 38-12. The Hornets led 13-12 at halftime but picked it up on both sides of the ball in the second half, outscoring Celeste 25-0.
Junior quarterback Devon Bindel threw 11 of 16 for 218 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for three scores. Senior Grant Hess caught both touchdown passes and totaled 184 yards and six receptions.
Callisburg
Callisburg (1-0) won an exciting road game 35-21, taking down Howe (0-1). The game was tied at 14 at halftime. The Bulldogs then took a 21-14 lead midway through the third quarter.
The Wildcats retook the lead moments later when Carl Moore scored a five-yard rushing touchdown. Carson Brandon punched it in for the two-point conversion, putting Callisbug on top 22-21. The Wildcats pulled away from there.
Valley View
Valley View (0-1) dropped its home opener 47-26 to Ponder (1-0). The Lions dominated the middle of the game, outscoring the Eagles 28-6 in the second and third quarters. A pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns only served to keep the final score closer.
Quarterback Carson Pickett threw two touchdown passes and passed for a successful two-point conversion to Lawson Links. Links had one touchdown grab, and Kai Medford had the other. Bryan Duranona and Wyatt Huber each had a rushing score.
Sacred Heart
Sacred Heart (0-1) couldn’t hold on to a halftime lead as it fell 35-18 to Arlington Pantego Christian (1-0). The Tigers led 18-7 at the break behind Ryan Swirczynski’s two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown to Seth Swirczynski. The Panthers dominated the second half, outscoring Sacred Heart 28-0.
Ryan Swirczynski completed 6 of 10 passes for 52 yards and rushed 15 times for 106 yards. Gus Ganzon caught two passes for 21 yards, and Seth Swirczynski caught two for 20. Pantego’s first half touchdown came on an 87-yard kickoff return. All four second half scores were on the ground as the Panthers rushed for 222 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.