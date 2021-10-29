Callisburg 42, Henrietta 14

Lake Worth 43, Gainesville 7

Muenster 51, Chico 0

Whitesboro 35, Paradise 28

Sacred Heart 42, FW Calvary 12

Lindsay 42, Alvord 20

Trenton 47, Collinsville 35

Nocona 40, Valley View 20

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you