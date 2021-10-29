Callisburg 42, Henrietta 14
Lake Worth 43, Gainesville 7
Muenster 51, Chico 0
Whitesboro 35, Paradise 28
Sacred Heart 42, FW Calvary 12
Lindsay 42, Alvord 20
Trenton 47, Collinsville 35
Nocona 40, Valley View 20
Rhett Arawa Davy, 67 of Sherman, Texas passed away October 23, 2021 of a heart attack at Texoma Medical Center. He was born May 5, 1954 in New Zealand to Jack and Jessica Davy. He moved to the United States in 1979. He obtained his GED and began his academic journey at North Central Texas Co…
