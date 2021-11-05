Muenster 53, Petrolia 6

Callisburg 50, Valley View 21

Lindsay 34, Trenton 24

Whitesboro 52, Peaster 9

Collinsville 62, Tom Bean 0

Springtown 76, Gainesville 29

Lubbock Trinity 35, Sacred Heart 33

Windthorst 60, Era 0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you