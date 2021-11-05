Muenster 53, Petrolia 6
Callisburg 50, Valley View 21
Lindsay 34, Trenton 24
Whitesboro 52, Peaster 9
Collinsville 62, Tom Bean 0
Springtown 76, Gainesville 29
Lubbock Trinity 35, Sacred Heart 33
Windthorst 60, Era 0
Wanda Henry, 90, of Gainesville, passed away November 3, 2021 in Gainesville. Services are pending with Geo. J. Carroll & Son Funeral Home. You may sign the online register at www.geojcarroll.com.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Greg Michael Dulock, 43, of Lindsay, will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, November 5, 2021 at St. Peter's Catholic Church with Fr. Matthew Tatyrek officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery. A rosary, followed by a visitation, is set for 6:00 …
