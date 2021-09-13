Gunter 28, Whitesboro 6
Whitesboro (1-2) fell to Gunter (3-0) in the Bearcats’ home opener. Gunter raced out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Three different Tigers scored rushing touchdowns to open the game.
The Bearcats’ defense settled in after the rough start. The Tigers didn’t score again until Whitesboro got on the board when junior Mac Harper found junior Jace Sanders for a fourth-quarter touchdown. The Tigers went on to add one more rushing score before the game concluded.
Lubbock Christian 34, Sacred Heart 9
Sacred Heart (1-2) fell on the road to Lubbock Christian (3-0). Sacred Heart scored all its points in the second quarter. Ryan Swirczynski scored on a one-yard touchdown run after a prior safety to give the Tigers a 9-8 halftime lead. He rushed for 101 yards and completed 11 passes for 142 yards.
Lubbock Christian retook control after the break. Sophomore Josh Rogers added to his first-quarter touchdown pass and two-point conversion with two more touchdown passes, two touchdown rushes and a second two-point conversion.
Tioga 65, Era 12
Era (0-3) dropped its second-consecutive home game, this one to Tioga (2-1). The Bulldogs controlled the game from the start and led 21-0 after the first quarter. The Hornets got on the board in the second when junior Jarren Twiner found senior Kyle Greer for a 39-yard touchdown pass, but Tioga responded with 44-consecutive points. Twiner connected with Greer for a second touchdown in the fourth quarter, this one from 54 yards.
Twiner threw for 109 yards, but Era was held to 25 rushing yards. Greer had three catches for 88 yards, two of those for touchdowns. Tioga rushed for 404 yards and six touchdowns. The Bulldogs completed four passes for 38 yards and two scores.
Bells 60, Valley View 6
Valley View (0-2) had no answers for Bells (2-1) at home. The Panthers scored 27 points in both the first and second quarters. Bells led 34-0 before sophomore Carson Pickett threw a touchdown pass to junior Wyatt Huber in the second quarter for the Eagles’ lone score.
Bells rushed for 365 yards. Junior Brock Baker led the Panthers with 131 yards and three touchdowns. For Valley View, Pickett completed three passes for 81 yards. Huber had two catches and 19 yards with a touchdown, while senior Kai Medford had one reception for 62 yards. Junior Cameron Buckaloo led the Eagles with 46 rushing yards.
