Muenster 35, Lubbock Trinity 24
Muenster (4-0) stayed perfect despite receiving its toughest challenge yet from Lubbock Trinity Christian (1-2) in Vernon. Trinity led 10-0 early in the second quarter, but the Hornets responded with 21 consecutive points. Trinity briefly retook the lead in the fourth, but a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns by Eli Saucer secured the Muenster victory.
Both teams favored the run. The Hornets rushed for 216 yards, led by Colton Deckard’s 125 and a touchdown. Devon Bindel contributed 45 yards and a score, and Saucer scored twice to go with 26. For Trinity, Marcus Ramon-Edwards rushed for 164 yards and two touchdowns, followed by Ethan Phares rushing for 118 and a score.
Collinsville 30, S&S 6
Collinsville (2-2) won its second-straight road game against S&S Consolidated (0-4) in Sadler. The Pirates raced to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter, and S&S didn’t score until there were 12 seconds to play in the third quarter. Collinsville added another touchdown in the fourth. The Pirates successfully converted three of four two-point tries.
All four Collinsville touchdowns came through the air from sophomore quarterback Logan Jenkins. He completed 16 of 24 passes for 246 yards. Carter Scott caught four passes for 118 yards and a touchdown, Nathen Bocanegra caught five for 99 yards and two touchdowns and Collin Barnes caught six for 19 yards and a score.
Santo 41, Era 0
Era (0-4) fell on the road to Santo (4-0). Santa scored every quarter while shutting out the Hornets. The Wildcats rushed for 504 yards and scored five of their six touchdowns on the ground.
Era quarterback Jarren Twiner completed 15 of 27 passes for 179 yards. Weston Griffin caught two passes for 87 yards, while Kyle Greer caught eight for 67. For Santo, Hutson Thornton rushed for 127 yards and three touchdowns.
Colleyville Covenant 41, Sacred Heart 12
Sacred Heart (1-3) fell on the road to the defending Division III state champions Colleyville Covenant (3-1). Covenant raced out to a 35-0 lead in the second quarter before the Tigers got on the board with a three-yard touchdown run by Seth Swirczynski. Ryan Swirczynski added a touchdown pass to Gus Ganzon in the fourth, but it was all Cougars otherwise.
The Tigers rushed for 172 yards, with Seth Swirczynski leading the way with 84 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Swircznski rushed for 52 yards to go with 77 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Cougars favored the pass as Dawson Calabrese completed 13 of 28 passes for 200 yards and five touchdowns.
