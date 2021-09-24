Muenster 61, Valley View 0
Gainesville 24, Mineral Wells 21
Sacred Heart 34, Lake Country 26
Callisburg 45, Chico 0
Henrietta 47, Lindsay 6
Electra 9, Era 8
Whitesboro 34, Ponder 18
Linda Gayle Risner, 68 of Gainesville, Texas passed away in Denton, Texas on August 2, 2021. She was born on October 3, 1952 in Gainesville to John M. Eikman and Helen Marie (Tatum) Eikman. Linda was a homemaker and lifelong resident of Gainesville and of the Baptist faith. She married the l…
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.