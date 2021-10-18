Sacred Heart 51, Fort Worth Temple 0
Sacred Heart (4-3 overall, 1-0 District DIV-1) finally played a fellow Division IV school for the first time this season, and the Tigers dominated Fort Worth Temple (2-5, 0-1) on the road Friday night. After taking the lead in the first quarter, the Tigers scored 28 points in the second to lead 35-0 at halftime on the road. Sacred Heart coasted to victory from there.
Seth Swirczynski rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns, while Ryan Swirczynski had 87 yards and three touchdowns in addition to passing for 85 yards and another score. Gus Ganzon caught the touchdown pass, a 29-yard strike in the second quarter.
Lindsay 43, Tioga 25
Lindsay (3-4, 1-1 District 5-2A-1) got a good bounce-back win against Tioga (3-4, 1-1) at home. After a scoreless first quarter, Tioga struck first with a 73-yard touchdown run early in the second. Lindsay responded by outscoring Tioga 43-6 from there until the final minutes of the fourth quarter, starting with a 13-yard touchdown run by Clay Fuhrmann which tied the game at 7 before halftime.
Ivan Reyes led Lindsay with 120 rushing yards and a touchdown. Dawson Foster rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns, while Fuhrmann had 91 yards and two scores. Nicholas Wolf had Lindsay’s last touchdown.
Alvord 36, Collinsville 25
Collinsville (3-4, 1-1) never led in a home loss to Alvord (5-2, 2-0). Alvord took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter after two rushing touchdowns by Jacob Johnson. A Logan Jenkins touchdown pass got the Pirates back in the game, but Alvord added to its total and led 21-6 at halftime. Every time Collinsville scored, the Bulldogs had a response to keep the Pirates at arm’s length.
Jenkins completed 25 of 33 passes for 314 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Nathen Bocanegra caught 10 passes for 117 yards, and Rylan Newman caught six for 111 yards and a touchdown. Collin Barnes and Parker Wells had the other touchdown receptions.
Pilot Point 34, Whitesboro 28
Whitesboro (3-4, 2-2 District 4-3A-1) dropped a double overtime heartbreaker to Pilot Point (5-2, 4-0). Whitesboro led 14-3 during the third quarter, but Pilot Point scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to force overtime at 21-21. Both teams scored in the first overtime, but Pilot Point stopped Whitesboro in the second to get the win.
Mac Harper threw four touchdown passes for Whitesboro, including one in overtime. Torran Naglestad caught two for 21 and 20 yards apiece. Jace Sanders caught a 15-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, while Jake Hermes caught a 25-yard strike in overtime.
Holliday 26, Callisburg 6
Callisburg (6-1, 1-1 District 6-3A-2) fell to Holliday (7-0, 2-0), the toughest opponent the Wildcats have faced so far. Callisburg took the lead with a rushing touchdown by Carl Moore in the first quarter, but the Eagles outscored Callisburg 26-0 the rest of the way. Holliday scored 19 of those points in the second quarter.
The Eagles rushed for 172 yards and three touchdowns. They took the lead on a pick six, one of two interceptions by the Holliday defense, which also recovered a fumble. The loss ends what had been an undefeated season to this point for Callisburg, but the Wildcats still have an opportunity to fight for a good playoff spot.
Wichita Falls City View 40, Valley View 13
Valley View (0-7, 0-2) fell at home to Wichita Falls City View (3-4, 1-1). The Eagles were unable to score until the fourth quarter. City View led 33-0 before Valley View got on the board with a 55-yard rushing touchdown by Bryan Duranona. Carson Pickett later completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Lawson Links with about two minutes left.
Cameron Buckaloo led the Eagles with 133 rushing yards, followed by Duranona with 90. Pickett threw for 85 yards. Links caught five passes for 47 yards. The Mustangs rushed for 349 yards and five touchdowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.