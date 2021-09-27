Callisburg 45, Chico 0
Callisburg (5-0) tied its best start to a season since 2015 after winning at Chico (0-5). The Wildcats jumped on top quickly, racing out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter. The scoring slowed afterward, but the Callisburg defense held strong to keep the shutout intact.
Carl Moore opened the scoring 1:48 into the game with a 10-yard rush. He scored a second touchdown in the final minute of the first quarter. Brayden Trammell, Colton Simpson and Tripp Hazel each added rushing scores of their own. Colton Montgomery threw a touchdown pass to Caden Flanagan, and Domingo Mata made a 31-yard field goal to go with a 6-for-6 day kicking extra points.
Whitesboro 34, Ponder 18
Whitesboro (2-2 overall, 1-0 District 4-3A-1) opened district play with a road win against Ponder (3-1, 0-1). The Bearcats opened up an 18-0 lead on the Lions in the second quarter before the Lions got into the game. Ponder scored a touchdown each in the second, third and fourth quarters, but Whitesboro kept the Lions at arm’s length throughout the night.
Greyson Ledbetter led the Bearcats with 90 rushing yards and three touchdowns, followed by Asher Contreras with 89 yards and one touchdown. Jace Sanders had just one carry, but he took it three yards for a score. Mac Harper rushed for 71 yards along with completing 11 of 14 passes for 118 yards.
Henrietta 47, Lindsay 6
Lindsay (2-3) is still searching for its first road win of the year after falling at Henrietta (4-1). The Bearcats led 19-0 at halftime but took it to another level in the third, pushing the lead to 41-0. Dawson Foster finally got the Knights on the board in the fourth quarter with a two-yard run, but Henrietta added one last touchdown before the night ended.
Henrietta’s Garrett Blevins completed 12 of 19 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing 12 times for 229 yards and three touchdowns. Baron Brown had six receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns. For Lindsay, Kolt Shuckers completed 13 of 23 passes for 103 yards. Foster caught five passes for 55 yards and rushed five times for 35 and a score. Clay Fuhrmann led the Knights with 57 rushing yards.
Electra 9, Era 8
Era (0-5) fell just shy of its first win on the road at Electra (2-2). Electra scored first with a safety late in the first quarter, followed quickly by a 45-yard touchdown pass by Luke Barrera to put the Tigers ahead 9-0.
Era responded midway through the second quarter when Kameron King reached the end zone on a five-yard run. Kyle Greer then ran it in for the two-point conversion, bringing the Hornets within a point. Defense ruled from there as neither team scored again. King led Era with 87 rushing yards, followed by Jarren Twiner with 48.
