Whitesboro 64, Bowie 7
Whitesboro (4-4 overall, 3-2 District 4-3A-1) crushed Bowie (2-6, 0-5) 64-7 on the road Friday night. The Bearcats wasted little time as they sprinted to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter. Bowie’s lone touchdown came early in the second half after Whitesboro had built a 41-0 advantage.
Sophomore quarterback Clay Hermes led the way for Whitesboro. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 230 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 11 times for 50 yards and two scores. Junior receiver Jace Sanders caught three passes for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Jacob Hermes caught two touchdowns, and fellow seniors Sean Schares and Torren Naglestad each caught one.
Lindsay 55, Tom Bean 0
Lindsay (4-4, 2-1 District 5-2A-1) dominated Tom Bean (0-7, 0-3). The Knights took the lead when they scored 14 points in seven seconds midway through the first quarter. Senior Clay Fuhrmann scored on a 2-yard run, then junior Dawson Foster scored on a 3-yard run. Lindsay scored 28 points in the first quarter and 21 in the second before coasting after halftime.
Fuhrmann led the team with 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Senior Ivan Reyes added 67 yards and two scores. Foster completed three of five passes for 85 yards, including a 32-yard touchdown to senior Ryan Wolf. Junior Ryder Bezner led the defense with eight tackles.
Tioga 23, Collinsville 13
Collinsville (3-5, 1-2) fell on the road to Tioga (4-4, 2-1). The Pirates’ offense struggled to get going as Tioga slowly pulled ahead. The Bulldogs led by as much as 23-0 in the fourth quarter. Collinsville finally got on the board with a pair of touchdowns in the final five minutes of the game, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
Sophomore quarterback Logan Jenkins threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Nathen Bocanegra led the team with five catches for 77 yards, followed by sophomores Colin Barnes’ five catches for 44 yards and Carter Scott’s four for 42. Bocanegra and Barnes each caught a touchdown pass. Sophomore Parker Wells led the Pirates with 74 rushing yards on 16 carries.
Henrietta 54, Valley View 7
Valley View (0-8, 0-3) fell to a strong Henrietta (7-1, 3-0) squad. Valley View’s lone score came from a 1-yard touchdown run by junior Bryan Duranona. His score tied the game at 7 in the first quarter, but the Bearcats retook the lead 13-7 on a 15-yard pass later in the quarter. It was all Henrietta from there as the Bearcats outscored Valley View 27-0 in the second quarter.
Duranona led the Eagles in rushing with 51 yards. Junior Cameron Buckaloo contributed 47, and senior Austin White had 34. Sophomore quarterback Carson Pickett completed 10 of 19 passes for 118 yards. Junior Lawson Links intercepted two Henrietta passes.
Petrolia 41, Era 6
Era (2-7, 1-2 District 7-2A-2) fell at home to Petrolia (8-0, 2-1). The game remained scoreless until Petrolia struck first late in the first quarter. The Pirates took the momentum into the second and outscored the Hornets 34-0. The 41-0 halftime score held until the final minute of the game when Era sophomore Jayden Lira threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Weston Griffin.
Lira completed six of 12 passes for 61 yards. Junior Jarren Twiner completed six of 18 passes for 45 yards. Senior receiver Landon Weaver led the team with four catches for 45 yards.
Despite the result, Chico’s loss to Windthorst on Oct. 21 means Era has clinched a playoff spot.
