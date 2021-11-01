Muenster 51, Chico 0
Muenster (9-0 overall, 3-0 District 7-2A-2) remains undefeated after shutting out Chico (0-10, 0-4) on the road Friday night. Muenster junior Colton Deckard opened the scoring with a pair of rushing touchdowns in the first quarter. Muenster did much of its damage in the second quarter when sophomore Seth Stoffels tossed three touchdown passes, two to senior Grant Hess and one to senior Eli Saucer. Deckard added another touchdown in the third, and senior Logan Stewart scored in the fourth.
The Hornets rushed for 253 yards and passed for 148 while holding the Dragons to 123 total yards of offense. Muenster is now one win away from an undefeated, district championship season.
Sacred Heart 42, FW Calvary 12
Sacred Heart (6-3) used a dominant first quarter to take down Fort Worth Calvary (0-7). The Tigers scored all 42 of their points in the first. Ryan Swirczynski gave Sacred Heart an early lead with a 20-yard pass to Seth Swirczynski 31 seconds into the game. With 3:11 to go in the opening quarter, Ryan Swirczynski made it 42-0 with a 43-yard run. Calvary ended the shutout 1:45 before halftime, then added a second touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Gus Ganzon scored twice for Sacred Heart. He had a 33-yard reception and a pick six. Nathan Hesse scored on a 55-yard run. Ryan Swirczynski threw two touchdowns and rushed for one. Seth Swirczynski caught a touchdown and rushed for another.
Trenton 47, Collinsville 35
Collinsville (3-6, 1-3 District 5-2A-1) was eliminated from playoff contention after a loss to Trenton (5-3, 2-2). The Pirates led 23-20 at halftime, but Trenton took control in the third quarter with a 24-yard touchdown run and a pick six. Trenton led by as much as 40-23 before the Pirates got back on the board. A pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes from sophomore Logan Jenkins wasn’t enough close the gap.
Jenkins threw for 255 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Carter Scott led the Pirates with 78 receiving yards and a touchdown. Junior Nathen Bocanegra and sophomore Parker Wells each had a touchdown grab.
Nocona 40, Valley View 20
Valley View (0-9, 0-4 District 6-3A-2) will miss the playoffs this year after a loss to Nocona (2-7, 1-3). The game was tied at 6 after the first quarter following a pair of Jose Garcia field goals, but the Indians scored three-straight touchdowns to take control of the game. The Eagles got back in it with a 51-yard touchdown pass from Carson Pickett to Wyatt Huber and a 3-yard touchdown run by Bryan Duranona, making it 26-20 at halftime. Nocona extended its lead in the second half, while Valley View didn’t find the end zone again.
Pickett threw for 132 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Cameron Buckaloo led the Eagles in rushing with 116 yards. Huber led the receivers with 73 yards. Seven turnovers also hampered Valley View despite three by Nocona.
