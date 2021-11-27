ABILENE – A long fourth down pass helped Whitesboro make school history.
The Bearcats defeated Shallowater 50-25 Friday afternoon at Abilene Christian University, sending Whitesboro to the regional finals for the first time.
Whitesboro (9-4) has now taken down two district champions in the school’s deepest ever playoff run.
Shallowater (11-3) suffered its worst loss of the year at the hands of the Bearcats, and its first since Sept. 17.
Whitesboro coach Cody Fagan said the Bearcats played hard all game.
“Didn’t start off too fast, don’t know what that was attributed to,” Fagan said. “But once we got clicking, it was pretty fun to watch both offense, defense, special teams all play really at a high level and get the job done in a late November game and give us a chance to play December football for the first time ever.”
Shallowater scored first, but Whitesboro took control and led 21-10 at halftime. Shallowater got back in the game in the third quarter after recovering a Whitesboro fumble on the Bearcats’ 5-yard line. Kaleb Cox punched in a 2-yard touchdown run, then Garret Foerster completed a pass to Kouper Boyd for the two-point conversion.
Whitesboro’s lead was down to 21-18, and the pressure was on the Bearcats. Early in the fourth quarter, Whitesboro faced a fourth down and 19 in Shallowater territory. Junior quarterback Mac Harper rolled out to the right and heaved the ball to the end zone for Jake Hermes. The senior pulled in the 25-yard touchdown pass which helped Whitesboro blow the game open.
Fagan said it was an unbelievable play, but he didn’t get to see it happen.
“(Harper) was being pressured and run right into our sideline,” Fagan said. “He was running right towards me. A big defensive lineman was chasing him, and Mac and the big defensive lineman landed right there on me and rolled us all up. I just heard the crowd go wild… Finally, once all the craziness stopped, I was able to say, ‘Hey, what happened?’”
On Shallowater’s next possession, Whitesboro senior Torran Naglestad intercepted a pass, giving the Bearcats the ball at the 10-yard line. Senior running back Asher Contreras paid off the pick with a 10-yard touchdown run, putting Whitesboro up 35-18.
Shallowater responded with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Foerster to Trevor Winn, but the Mustangs couldn’t muster any more points afterward. Whitesboro recovered their onside kick attempt. When Shallowater did get the ball back, junior Jace Sanders intercepted a pass and ran it 30 yards for a pick six.
Harper threw for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion. He also ran for two touchdowns and another two-point try. Contreras ran for two touchdowns.
For Shallowater, Foerster threw two touchdown passes and a two-point pass. Cox rushed for a touchdown.
Fagan said the Bearcats have proven some doubters wrong by making it this far, and it is special to be a part of the first Whitesboro team to play in December.
“To be a part of a group that’s done what these kids have done is just really exciting,” Fagan said. “To see the way this community’s come together, got behind them. The biggest deal now is to not be complacent and see if they can continue this thing all the way.”
