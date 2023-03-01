DENTON – Whitesboro knocked off a district foe Tuesday to clinch its spot at regionals.
The Bearcat basketball team defeated Paradise 62-50 at Denton Braswell High School in the regional quarterfinals.
Whitesboro (17-15) split its regular season meetings with Paradise, a district foe.
Paradise (23-13) won the coin toss to break the tie in the standings, but Whitesboro won the true tiebreaker Tuesday night.
Whitesboro will play in the Class 3A Region II tournament for the first time since 2020. The Bearcats will face No. 22 Mineola in Prosper on Friday. The winner will play the winner between No. 8 Ponder and Hooks.
The Bearcats led 10-6 after the first quarter before dominating the next two. Whitesboro led 29-13 at halftime and 41-20 after the third.
The Panthers’ offense finally arrived in the fourth quarter with the season on the line. Paradise more than doubled its score with 30 points, but Whitesboro scored 21 to keep the lead safe.
Kason Williams led Whitesboro with 22 points. Mac Harper scored 19, and Max Hinsley had 12.
Whitesboro won the first meeting of these teams at home Jan. 20. The Bearcats rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Panthers 21-3 to steal a 37-36 win. Paradise got revenge in the regular season finale Feb. 14 in Paradise, winning 58-29.
