ROUND ROCK – The Whitesboro boys’ cross country team won the Class 3A state championship Friday at Old Settler’s Park, the first team title in school history.
Junior Taylor Gonzales led the way with a sixth-place individual finish. Senior Jackson Hake, who won the Region 2 individual championship, finished 12th.
The Whitesboro girls took fifth, led by sophomore Rory Hake’s 20th-place finish.
The Callisburg girls and Valley View boys also competed at state. Callisburg junior Julia Torres led area runners in the girls’ race by finishing 12th. Valley View junior Jordan Davis led the Eagles, finishing 21st.
The Lady Cats as a team finished 14th, and the Eagles finished 16th.
Wyatt Hoover of Poth won the boys’ individual title, while Holliday’s Hannah Spears did the same on the girls’ side, leading Holliday to the girls’ team championship.
Area boys’ 5K finishes
6 Taylor Gonzales (Whitesboro) 16:22.7
17 Jackson Hake (Whitesboro) 16:45.2
21 Jordan Davis (Valley View) 16:51.5
23 Osvaldo Melchor (Whitesboro) 16:52.8
25 Deacon Carey (Whitesboro) 16:54.7
42 Jesus Flores (Whitesboro) 17:19.9
69 Adrian Landeros (Whitesboro) 17:48.0
110 Devon Kezar (Valley View) 18:28.2
124 Michael Schniederjan (Valley View) 18:44.4
133 Albert Zamora (Valley View) 19:12.0
138 Preston Hair (Valley View) 19:29.3
139 Logan Sandmann (Valley View) 19:29.5
140 Jesse Exner (Valley View) 19:33.4
146 Clayton Knight (Whitesboro) 20:17.0
Area girls’ 3200m finishes
12 Julia Torres (Callisburg) 12:11.2
20 Rory Hake (Whitesboro) 12:20.1
33 Zalenka Brannan (Whitesboro) 12:38.4
36 Haley Phelps (Whitesboro) 12:40.6
41 Tehya Lang (Callisburg) 12:46.5
86 Karley Randall (Whitesboro) 13:21.4
136 Ashlyn Wandell (Callisburg) 14:22.9
137 Ciara Waterman (Whitesboro) 14:26.2
139 Haily Bass (Callisburg) 14:31.3
146 Madison Luton (Whitesboro) 15:00.8
147 Skyler Brannan (Whitesboro) 15:29.3
148 Jenevieve Barrera (Callisburg) 15:31.6
150 Emily Adams (Callisburg) 17:46.9
151 Payton Smith (Callisburg) 18:33.3
