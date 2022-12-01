After coming inches short in October, Whitesboro gets another chance against its nemesis Thursday.
The Whitesboro football team will face Brock in the Class 3A Division I Region 1 final at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Whitesboro (11-1) will play the Eagles for the fourth time in the past two seasons.
No. 7 Brock (9-4) is the only team to beat Whitesboro this year. Three of the Bearcats’ past four losses have come against the Eagles, though this season’s game was the closest.
Whitesboro coach Cody Fagan said the Bearcats are excited to face Brock again.
“On paper and on film, we think we’ve got some things that are really good for us,” Fagan said. “But at the same time, you’ve got to go out on a cold December night, and you gotta execute at a higher level than we ever have if we want to have a chance to beat a team that we never have.”
Whitesboro and Brock last met Oct. 14 in Brock. After a back-and-forth battle, the Bearcats had one last chance. As the final seconds ticked off, a Bearcat dove for the end zone with the ball as an Eagle defender tried his hardest to keep him out.
In an incredibly close decision, the officials ruled Whitesboro inches short of what would have been a game-winning touchdown as time expired. That inch or two ultimately decided the district championship as neither team lost to any other district foes.
Fagan said both teams have improved in certain areas since that game.
“I think we’re doing a better job of forcing turnovers,” Fagan said. “We, throughout the course of the year, did not do a great job of taking the ball away from teams. In the last three playoff games, we’ve forced 10 takeaways, so we’re doing a lot better in that department.
“I think they (Brock) have found their identity. I think they’ve become more of a run team than a pass team the last few weeks. That’s the kind of teams that win in the playoffs, are teams that can run the ball and establish the run and protect the football.”
Thursday’s game will be the second-straight regional final between these teams. They met last year at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Whitesboro’s first December football game. Brock, the team with more playoff experience at the time, dominated the game to win the region, eventually finishing as state runner-up.
The fourth round will not be a new experience for Whitesboro this time, and Fagan said that makes a big difference mentally.
“Last year, I think we were truly just happy to be there and be a part of a regional final,” Fagan said. “This year, our kids set a goal way back in July and August to be here, and that was part of their expectation was they were going to play in December again. The mindset for a 15- to 18-year-old kid to come into something just excited to be there versus expecting to be there and knowing that you’re good enough to be there, I think, makes a huge difference.”
