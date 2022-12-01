DENTON – A go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter wasn’t enough Thursday night.
The Whitesboro football team fell 30-19 to Brock in the regional final at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
Whitesboro (11-2) led much of the game but couldn’t hold on in the end.
No. 7 Brock (10-4) scored 14-straight points to come from behind and advance to the state semifinals for the second-straight year.
Whitesboro coach Cody Fagan said the Bearcats just didn’t make enough plays.
“Credit to them, they played really good,” Fagan said. “They protected the football. We didn’t. Our defense played unbelievable. Offense, we just couldn’t get out of our own way. Penalties and turnovers. When you do that in December, it’s going to end the way it did.”
Brock took the lead a minute into the fourth quarter, but Whitesboro answered. The Bearcats retook the lead with an 11-play drive. After converting two long third downs, the Bearcats faced fourth and goal from the 23 after a sack, needing a big play.
Whitesboro lined up with four receivers in a diamond formation to the left side of the field. Senior receiver Jace Sanders got wide open down the left sideline, and senior Mac Harper didn’t miss on a 23-yard touchdown pass.
Fagan said Whitesboro had worked on the play all year.
“Just a little quad set, run a little wheel route out of it,” Fagan said. "We thought it’d be there and saved it until we needed it. He hit it, and it was a really nice play.”
With 6:52 remaining, Whitesboro needed a stop. Brock made the key plays it needed to set up junior Reid Watkins for a 4-yard touchdown run. The Bearcats had 3:06 to respond, but senior Jhett Jones intercepted a pass on the first play, leading to another Watkins run to effectively seal the game.
Whitesboro drove into Brock territory seeking a miracle, but Brock freshman Colt Matlock made one more interception to finish the game.
Whitesboro led 12-7 at halftime, but the Bearcats could have had a bigger lead. Brock’s only touchdown of the half came after a Whitesboro fumble. Later, Whitesboro reached the 10-yard line but came away empty after Brock recovered a bad snap.
Fagan said he was proud of the first half.
“Played awesome defense,” Fagan said. “We had a couple penalties down in the red zone that really cost us… If we come and out play a little cleaner in the first half, don’t turn it over a couple times, punch it in. If you go into the half with a little bigger lead, you never know how it plays out. But it didn’t, and that’s the way it goes.”
Whitesboro says goodbye to 18 seniors. Those seniors led the Bearcats to two-straight regional finals when no Bearcat team prior had reached that round.
Fagan said those Bearcats are leaving behind an unbelievable legacy.
“It’s one that’s never been done before in Whitesboro,” Fagan said. “They’re going to feel it tonight. They’re going to be upset, but they’re going to look back in a few weeks, few months, few years on fond memories of some unbelievable times together.”
