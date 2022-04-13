Whitesboro honored its seniors by clinching the district championship Tuesday night.
The Whitesboro softball team beat Valley View 11-1 in five innings at home on senior night.
Whitesboro (14-5-1 overall, 11-0 District 10-3A) clinched the district championship thanks to its win and Pilot Point’s loss to Boyd.
Valley View (15-8, 6-5) dropped to fourth, but the Lady Eagles still have an opportunity to move up the standings, especially with a game against second place Pilot Point still ahead.
Whitesboro coach Preslee Gallaway said she liked how her players attacked pitches every inning.
“Every time we play someone again in district, I tell them what to do, what to look for at the plate,” Gallaway said. “They executed that. Look for the outside pitch. Look for the inside pitch. Every girl has a different plan, and they executed that, as well.”
Whitesboro scored an unearned run the first time through the order, but the Lady Cats exploded the second time through. All nine hitters appeared at the plate in the third inning as Whitesboro took the lead with 5 runs, 3 earned.
Bradi Gallaway and Addison McBride led off the inning by reaching base on errors, the second of which allowed Gallaway to score, giving Whitesboro the lead. Karley Wolf then hit an RBI triple. Melanie Baldwin followed with an RBI double, then Olivia Hildebrand hit an RBI single. Later in the inning, Keely Hartless earned an RBI on a sacrifice bunt.
The Lady Cats scored 3 more in the fourth before walking it off in the fifth via the run-rule. Wolf ended it with an RBI single.
Gallaway said the Lady Cats get better each time through the lineup.
“The faster our lineup gets turned over, the faster we see more pitches,” Gallaway said. “Communicating at-bat to an at-bat. Plus, they adjust pitch-to-pitch while they’re in their at-bat, which is great. The more times that they go in the box and see more pitches, the more that they’re going to feed off of it.
Wolf, a senior, earned the senior night win with five innings of pitching. She allowed 1 run on three hits. She struck out eight hitters and walked none.
Valley View scored its lone run in the second inning when Elyssa Clark hit a solo home run, giving Valley View a temporary 1-0 lead. The Lady Eagles’ other two hits were singles, and no one else reached base.
Wolf also led the Whitesboro offense, hitting 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs. Baldwin hit 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs. Bradi Gallaway scored 3 runs on 1-for-2 hitting, including both the go-ahead run and the walk-off run.
Coach Gallaway said the Lady Cats need to keep the mindset they have had to finish district play undefeated.
“They’re very good at stepping on the field in-between the white lines, they’re 100 percent ready to go,” Gallaway said. “So, I think as the rest of this season goes on, they’re going to have to attack first pitch of every inning, really, and just keep doing what they’re doing.”
