WICHITA FALLS – As recent high school graduates begin the next phase of their lives, a few area athletes are receiving one more opportunity to showcase their talents.
The 2022 Oil Bowl high school all-star games are set for Friday and Saturday in the Wichita Falls area. Six recent graduates from Cooke County and Whitesboro will participate. Three Whitesboro coaches will also be involved.
There will be girls’ and boys’ basketball games Friday night. Saturday will include a volleyball game and football game. The players arrived Wednesday to begin practice and preparations.
Whitesboro football coach Cody Fagan said this week is a great opportunity for recent graduates.
“It's fun to see those kids in an environment that (is) very low pressure,” Fagan said. “(It is) more about building relationships, getting to know people, getting to see another way to run things. It's just a fun week for the kids to meet some new people from different areas and build relationships, just like they're about to do for the next four to five years of their life when they go on to college.”
Whitesboro leads the area with three athletes. Jake Hermes and Jayce Sanders will play football, while Torran Naglestad will play basketball.
Lindsay is sending two. Garrett Tackett will play football, while Madison Reiter was the lone volleyball player selected. Muenster rounds out the list with Devon Andrews going for football.
The four area football players will play on the East All-Stars team. On the court, Naglestad and Reiter will represent the West.
Fagan, who will be one of the coaches this year, said it is nice for both players and coaches to play in a game where the outcome isn’t important.
“There's some pressure associated with high school football in Texas,” Fagan said. “But these games, you know, do you want to win? Absolutely, but it'll be a fun experience. Just like the kids getting a laid-back environment, (we) get to enjoy seeing kids and put them in a position to be successful in a game that really doesn't matter at the end of the day.”
Fagan will coach the East All-Stars offense along with Whitesboro assistant coaches Akeem Leviston and Chris Donaldson. Leviston is Whitesboro’s offensive coordinator, and Donaldson coaches inside receivers.
Fagan said he and his coaches are looking forward to taking part.
“It'll be cool to coach our own kids one last time in the football portion,” Fagan said. “But we'll get to go out and meet another group of coaches and see some other ways of doing things and then meet a whole bunch of kids that, you know, we didn't necessarily get to coach them in high school but get four days to learn what they're about.”
Henrietta coach Michael Johnson and assistants Scott Broussard and Ty House will coach the East defense. Coaches from Santo and Sanger will coach the West.
Fagan said this is an opportunity for coaches to learn from each other.
“We'll get to spend some time picking their brains in the evenings at practice time about how they do things and how we do things,” Fagan said. “And then even the staff from the West team, obviously we're going to be trying to scheme them up and beat them for the four days that we're out there, but at the end of the day, none of us play each other in district ball games next year. If I could pick up one or two wrinkles off of the guys at Henrietta or the guys on that West staff, it's just going to be that much more info that we can bring back and help our own programs in Henrietta or in Whitesboro.”
The girls’ basketball all-star game tips off Friday at 6 p.m. at Wichita Falls Rider High School, with the boys’ game to follow at 7:30. The volleyball game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at Rider. The football game kicks off Saturday at 7:30 at Iowa Park High School.
