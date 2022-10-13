The past season and a half have gone great for Whitesboro, but there is one team that has stood between the Bearcats and glory.
The Whitesboro football team heads to Brock for a critical showdown in the district title race Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Whitesboro (6-0 overall, 3-0 District 4-3A Division I) and Brock met in the regional final last year. The Eagles prevailed en route to finishing as state runner-up. It was their second win against the Bearcats that season.
No. 10 Brock (2-4, 2-0) is battle tested after playing an insanely tough non-district schedule. Although the Eagles didn’t win any of those games, they dominated their first two district foes, as usual.
Whitesboro coach Cody Fagan said the Bearcats are confident because of how they have played this year.
“We still don’t think we’ve played a complete football game yet,” Fagan said. “We’ve had flashes of greatness and flashes of not very good at all. We’re going to need to put together a really good game in order to beat these guys, but we’re confident that our kids are capable of doing that and have the confidence to go in and compete with the state’s elite, because we feel like we’re in that boat, too.”
Brock’s overall record reflects its schedule. The Eagles’ four non-district games were against Gunter, currently ranked No. 1 in 3A Division II, and a trio of ranked 4A Division II teams. Brock took Wichita Falls Hirschi, a state semifinalist in 4A Division I last year, to overtime on the road.
Fagan said Brock’s record is misleading.
“It doesn’t matter who played that preseason schedule that those guys played,” Fagan said. “There’s going to be a whole lot of teams that lost all four of those games based on the quality of opponents they played. So, you gotta be careful to say that they’re not what they were, because I really think they are a really, really good football program.”
Whitesboro also tested itself. The Bearcats beat Pottsboro and Bells, which are a combined 9-1 against teams other than Whitesboro. Gunter is the lone defeat. Although the Bearcats didn’t challenge themselves to the same degree as Brock, they won their tough games.
Fagan said between this year and last, the Bearcats have experience in close contests.
“Both of those games against Bells and Pottsboro were really tight,” Fagan said. “We had to come from behind really late against Bells, and we had to score late against Pottsboro to win that thing. So, our kids have been tested in some tight games early, and I think that always helps you to have the confidence to know that you’re never fully out of it, no matter what the case is, no matter what it looks like on the scoreboard.”
Fagan said turnovers will be key in this game, and the Bearcats must play well up front against the run.
“It feels like a playoff matchup,” Fagan said. “Feels like two really good teams meeting early in the year, and (we’re) just going to look forward to going over there Friday night (and) playing a really good football program.”
