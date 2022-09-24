Pilot Point was late leaving the locker room Friday night, and Whitesboro proved quickly which team was ready to play.
Whitesboro scored quickly and often in its 58-24 win against its rival at Bearcat Stadium.
Whitesboro (4-0 overall, 1-0 District 4-3A Division I) scored on the first play from scrimmage and led the rest of the night, winning the Battle of Highway 377.
Pilot Point (1-4, 0-1) got its offense going in the second half but was too far behind to ever threaten a comeback.
Senior quarterback Mac Harper said Whitesboro won by playing well in all phases of the game.
“It was all defense in the first half,” Harper said. “Special teams played great. Offense came through when it needed to. It was a great team, collective win.”
When Whitesboro took the field to start the game, Pilot Point was still in the locker room. The visitors eventually filed into their inflatable to make their entrance but didn’t run out until after the stadium announcer urged them.
The hosts voiced some displeasure in the delay and came out firing when the game did start. Harper went deep for senior Jace Sanders, who made the catch and ran it in for a 61-yard touchdown 19 seconds into the game. Sterling Gartin ran in a 2-point conversion, giving Whitesboro an 8-0 lead.
Whitesboro coach Cody Fagan said after not playing for two weeks, the Bearcats were ready.
“You give our guys two weeks to prepare for anybody, and I like our chances,” Fagan said. “Our kids work hard. They’re really smart kids. They just buy in, and then obviously, you put the rivalry factor in with it being the other Bearcats right down the road, our kids are going to be ready to go.”
Whitesboro scored in all three phases of the game. Whitesboro’s second drive resulted in a fourth down stop in the red zone, but Gartin intercepted a pass and ran it back for a score on the next play. Early in the second quarter, Pilot Point scored its first points on a 28-yard field goal. Maxx Parker returned the resulting kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.
The Bearcats led 36-3 at halftime, but the visitors scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the second half. Whitesboro answered each time to keep the lead safe.
Fagan said the surge in Pilot Point’s offense came after a key injury.
“Defensively, we played really well early,” Fagan said. “In the second half, they went and attacked right where we had a senior outside linebacker get knocked out early in the second half, and that’s good coaching by them. We gotta find some answers out there and see if we can get him back healthy and make sure that we can set an edge.”
Harper threw two touchdown passes, both to Sanders on the first play of a drive. Harper rushed for two more scores, and Greyson Ledbetter ran for two more.
For Pilot Point, Wyatt Smith threw two touchdown passes to Asten Kirby. Gage Anderson scored on the ground.
