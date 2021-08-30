BELLS – A dominant defensive stand sealed a huge road win to start the season.
The Whitesboro football team fought off a late comeback by host Bells to win 41-34 in overtime Friday night.
Whitesboro (1-0) led most of the night but had to fend off a resilient Panthers team.
Bells (0-1) took its only lead in the fourth quarter, but the Bearcats were able to force overtime.
Whitesboro coach Cody Fagan said he wasn’t surprised the game was so close.
“I knew we were two really evenly-matched football teams,” Fagan said. “Obviously, when you’re that, it’s going to be really close late, and it just happened to, oddly enough, end up into overtime. I think by the time you got to overtime, it showed that we had a little more depth… Our kids were a little more ready to go there at the end and found a way to pull it out.”
All momentum shifted to the hosts when Bells took the lead with about four minutes left. Whitesboro was in a tough spot, but junior quarterback Mac Harper found senior Jacob Hermes down the sideline for roughly a 75-yard game-tying touchdown. The Bearcats stopped the Panthers at the 20 yard line to force overtime.
Junior running back Greyson Ledbetter scored his fourth touchdown of the night in the first part of overtime, giving the Bearcats the advantage once again.
Bells got the ball needing to tie the game, but the Whitesboro defense pushed the Panthers back. Bells lost yardage in its four plays, and the Bearcats got the win.
Fagan said it was fun to see his players dig deep and find a way to win after going behind late in the game.
“To go down midway through the fourth quarter, that’s a gut punch for anybody,” Fagan said. “You’re sitting there thinking, ‘We’ve done everything right, now we’re behind.’ But that’s just part of it. We knew that team was really good… It was our turn to show that we could respond to some adversity and fight back, so our kids did exactly that.”
Ledbetter carried the ball 17 times for 153 yards and four touchdowns, including the overtime-winner.
Harper threw for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Hermes made three receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown. Senior Jacob Smith caught the other touchdown pass, one of his four receptions for 28 yards.
Bells takes a one-sided approach to its offense. The Panthers threw two passes, one for a touchdown and one for an interception. By contrast, they ran the ball 73 times for 427 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Bo Baker had 209 yards, and junior Grady Waldrip rushed for 117.
Fagan said there is room for improvement defensively, but the Bearcats got it done when required.
“The bottom line is, when the game was on the line, we’re not worried about stats all that much on the defensive side,” Fagan said. “We’re worried about getting stops when we have to have them, and they did just that. We got to the overtime period and had to have a stop to finish the game off, and they got the job done. We’re proud of them for that, but we do have a few things to clean up.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.