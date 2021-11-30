A pair of fourth-quarter three-pointers helped Whitesboro pull away from Lindsay on Tuesday.
The Lady Cats basketball team defeated Lindsay 51-33 in Whitesboro, pulling away in the second half after a tight first two quarters.
Whitesboro (8-1) led 20-18 at halftime, then held Lindsay to 2 points in the third quarter as the Lady Cats built a lead.
Lindsay (3-8) scored 13 points in the fourth, but numerous fouls let Whitesboro grow its lead from the free throw line.
Whitesboro coach Nick Hiebert said the Lady Cats struggled a bit in the first half but improved in the second.
“Second half, (we) got more free throws, played a little bit better defense,” Hiebert said. “Thought the girls played really well defensively in the second half. I think that translated just for us to be tougher, put our nose in a little bit and get it done.”
Whitesboro’s Olivia Hildebrand led all scorers with a career-high 24 points. She hit three triples, including two in the fourth quarter. She also scored nine free throws in the fourth.
Allison Muntz followed with 10 for Whitesboro. For Lindsay, Mia Hunt and Abigail Hellman each had 8.
Hiebert said Hildebrand is developing an attack mentality.
“She’s getting a lot of her points from three,” Hiebert said. “She understands now. Last year, she wouldn’t have been the one to drive it to the hole after missing a few threes. This year, she understands that she’s going to get to the hole and get fouled if she’s aggressive enough… I was really proud of her.”
Lindsay led 11-10 after the first quarter, finishing on a 9-2 run. A’Niyah Shaw retook the lead for Whitesboro with the first made shot of the second, and the Lady Cats led the rest of the way. Whitesboro outscored Lindsay 8-2 in the third and 23-13 in the fourth.
Hiebert said defensively, the Lady Cats pressured the Lindsay guards more in the second half.
“Typically, what we’ve been doing as the game has gone longer, we’ve been able to capitalize on those mistakes a little more,” Hiebert said. “Heavier gap help, trying to get one and done on their shots, trying to block out and secure the rebound. The girls, they didn’t back off.”
Whitesboro hit 11 free throws in the fourth quarter to Lindsay’s one. The Lady Knights never got to the bonus as the Lady Cats avoided fouling. Hiebert said that is typical for Whitesboro.
“There’s probably (been) maybe two games where the other team’s been in the bonus,” Hiebert said. “We just stay disciplined. They try to take good angles. We get a few here and there with our guards, but for the most part, we’ve done a really good job about avoiding that.”
