A familiar opponent stands between Whitesboro and the state semifinals.
The Bearcats will face district rival Brock in the Class 3A-1 Region 2 finals Thursday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Whitesboro (9-4) played Brock tough for a half on Oct. 8, but the Eagles dominated the second half to claim a 42-21 win.
Brock (13-0) has not lost to a district opponent since 2019 and will be the clear favorite to win the regional championship.
Whitesboro coach Cody Fagan said both the school and the community are excited for Whitesboro’s first ever December football game.
“It’s going to be a fun night,” Fagan said. “Gonna be a great opportunity for our kids to play the No. 1 team in the state in a great venue. Anytime you’re playing in the fourth round, it’s never been done here before. It’s going to be a fun evening, and we’re excited about it.”
When the Bearcats and Eagles met in the regular season, the game was tied at 21 at halftime. Whitesboro used an interception and a fumble recovery to turn a 14-7 deficit into a 21-14 lead before the Eagles tied the game late in the second quarter.
The Bearcats struggled offensively in the second half as the Eagles pulled away to win. Whitesboro mustered only 39 rushing yards to Brock’s 229.
Fagan said the Bearcats are a different team now than when they faced Brock the first time.
“We were just now starting to figure out our identity back then,” Fagan said. “Trying to figure out how we were going to move the ball. We’ve now figured that out and move it pretty well… The biggest deal is not to beat ourselves. Last time, we came out in the second half, turned the ball over twice real quick, and you can’t do that against good football teams.”
After losing to Brock, Whitesboro fell in overtime the next week to Pilot Point. The Bearcats haven’t lost since, winning six-straight games by an average margin of 32.3 points per game. So far in the playoffs, Whitesboro has defeated two district champions. Next up is the champion of their own.
Fagan said the Bearcats are on the top of their game now.
“Kids are playing really well,” Fagan said. “Just gelling at the right time. We’re healthy, finally. Kids are really understanding the new offensive schemes we put in way back in June. They’re obviously playing pretty good defensively, having 26 or 27 interceptions and multiple other turnovers in other areas that we’re forcing to get the ball back to our offense.”
This will be the second-straight week Whitesboro will play in a non-high school stadium. Last week, the Bearcats played at Abilene Christian University. This week, they will take the field at the new home of the Texas Rangers.
Fagan said it should be an unbelievable experience for the players.
“They can look up here in 20 years and take their kids to a ball game there and point down on the field and say that they played a football game right there,” Fagan said. “Those are invaluable experiences that those kids will take with them forever. A lot of these kids don’t get to go a long way from Whitesboro often. To get to travel all over west Texas the last few weeks, to get to go down to Arlington at a venue like that that’s however expensive and however unbelievable… It’s just going to be an amazing experience for our kids.”
Kickoff at Globe Life Field is set for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.